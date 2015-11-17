Cyber Security Challenge UK runs a series of online games that allow amateur cybersleuths and white-hat hackers to test their skills. Those who score well online are invited to a series of regional, in-person competitions. The top performers at these events are then invited to the annual three-day masterclass and team-based competition where they face a realistic scenario created by experts from the sponsoring companies.

Would you like to play a game?

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-15/companies-turn-to-war-games-to-spot-scarce-cybersecurity-talent