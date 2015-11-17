17/11/15/1738236 story
Cyber Security Challenge UK runs a series of online games that allow amateur cybersleuths and white-hat hackers to test their skills. Those who score well online are invited to a series of regional, in-person competitions. The top performers at these events are then invited to the annual three-day masterclass and team-based competition where they face a realistic scenario created by experts from the sponsoring companies.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ilsa on Wednesday November 15, @09:03PM
Greetings, Starfighter. You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (1 child)
So you play online so you get to play again and then you get to play again in their "masterclass" and then perhaps you'll get a job within 12 months. I'm with the WOPR on this one; A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday November 15, @09:56PM
True.
Another perspective is that there is more career upside potential to playing these games vs. Flappy Birds or Dota 2, etc.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (1 child)
70% of the finalists end up being hired in cyber security within within 12 months.
Where to the rest go?
(Score: 3, Funny) by EvilSS on Wednesday November 15, @09:39PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @09:58PM
