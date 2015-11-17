Stories
Companies Using War Games to Filter Cybersecurity Talent

posted by CoolHand on Wednesday November 15, @08:57PM
from the penultimate-star-fighter dept.
Security

Bobs writes:

Cyber Security Challenge UK runs a series of online games that allow amateur cybersleuths and white-hat hackers to test their skills. Those who score well online are invited to a series of regional, in-person competitions. The top performers at these events are then invited to the annual three-day masterclass and team-based competition where they face a realistic scenario created by experts from the sponsoring companies.

Would you like to play a game?

From:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-15/companies-turn-to-war-games-to-spot-scarce-cybersecurity-talent

Original Submission


The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by ilsa on Wednesday November 15, @09:03PM

    by ilsa (6082) on Wednesday November 15, @09:03PM (#597457)

    Greetings, Starfighter. You have been recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (#597464)

    So you play online so you get to play again and then you get to play again in their "masterclass" and then perhaps you'll get a job within 12 months. I'm with the WOPR on this one; A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.

    • (Score: 2) by Bobs on Wednesday November 15, @09:56PM

      by Bobs (1462) on Wednesday November 15, @09:56PM (#597480)

      True.

      Another perspective is that there is more career upside potential to playing these games vs. Flappy Birds or Dota 2, etc.

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 15, @09:29PM (#597465) Journal

    70% of the finalists end up being hired in cyber security within within 12 months.

    Where to the rest go?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @09:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, @09:58PM (#597482)

    Let me say that white-hat hackers are gay. I mean, don't you have better to do than to check a website for vulnerabilities that the maker should have fixed themselves and never published to the outside world without at least checking it? Don't they pay their developers well? Don't they have a QC department?

    The whole idea of white-hat hacking is gay. If you find a vulnerability in a website, exploit it or publicize details on an underground forum. Let the money-grabbing jews have a taste of what real hacking feels like.

(1)