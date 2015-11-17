from the reload-quickly dept.
Drug-Shooting 'Bazooka' Seized In Mexico As Smugglers Aim Skyward
As Mexican authorities continue to crack down on drug smugglers, criminals continue to aim high in a bid to evade them. Last week, Mexican authorities seized a jury-rigged bazooka and nearly one ton of marijuana in the border town of Agua Prieta in Sonora state, the Mexican Attorney General said in a statement.
The bazooka had been "adapted" to use a compressor for launching drugs into the United States. The Mexican daily El Universal reports the device was inside a van with a sliding roof, allowing the bazooka to shoot the drugs from the cover of the vehicle.
Agua Prieta lies directly across the border from Douglas, Ariz. Last year, Mexican federal authorities found yet another "homemade bazooka" in the town, this one measuring nearly 10 feet long, alongside an air compressor inside a modified panel van with no license plate. Officials say it was apparently used for launching projectiles, possibly drugs, across the border.
If "legal" retail prices for cannabis drop, maybe these will be packed with heroin or cocaine instead.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 16, @02:45AM
I have a funny story about that from a guy I knew. First of all, being a mule is still a preferred method. Knew a guy who smuggled 10K worth of heroin in a condom tucked deep into his ass. Well, when he came back and went home, he forgot about it and took a shit, then flushed it.
10K worth of heroin literally down the drain. A few buddies and he actually dug to the septic tank outside and unsuccessfully tried to retrieve it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @02:49AM (3 children)
Put them a mile apart, making breaches costly.
Drug bazookas would need to be like artillery, including dense projectiles to overcome the air resistance. Drones would need larger batteries and longer-range radios, and flights per day would be severely reduced. Tunnels become major engineering projects. Ladders have to be carried through a no-man's-land for a mile.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @02:54AM
Two walls, with the Graboids from Tremors suspended in an "acoustic cage" between the walls.
#MAGA!
#MAGA!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @03:02AM
And bribing a border guard still gets the semi through.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday November 16, @03:59AM
How about just legalize drugs, localize production (more jobs), and impose local/state taxes (more services). Doesn't cost anything really, but walls take costly materials, endanger wildlife, and will ultimately be undermined, gone around, or gone over.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday November 16, @02:55AM (1 child)
It is the enemy of the American people! Tremendous drugs are pouring into the United States at levels that nobody has ever seen before. This has happened over the last three to four years in particular. The wall will stop much of the drugs from pouring into this country and poisoning our youth. We need the wall. It is imperative. Now, we’re going to build a real wall. We’re going to build a wall that works, and it’s going to have a huge impact on the inflow of drugs coming across. That could be one of the main reasons you have to have the wall. It’s an additional tool to stop the inflow of drugs into our country. In our wall we need transparency. As I've said, we need transparency for when they shoot, or throw, the large sacks of drugs over. They hit you on the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It's over. Believe me, folks, it's over. #MAGA 🇺🇸
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @03:45AM
https://www.getdjtrump.com/videos/bd11edde58384fa6d14f/mexico_is_not_my [getdjtrump.com]
https://www.getdjtrump.com/videos/2bddfa4d6beea5612181/a_huge_impact_on [getdjtrump.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Thursday November 16, @03:19AM (1 child)
"Drug potato cannon".
Seriously, using the word bazooka just isn't appropriate here. It's much closer to a potato cannon.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 16, @03:47AM
"Drug Bazooka" would be a great name for a band, though.
