"A gas supplier company in the Netherlands has effectively doubled the range of the Tesla Model S by adding hydrogen power to the electric luxury sedan. Dubbed the "Hesla," the modification adds a second charging supply to the existing electrical system, using a tank of hydrogen as an alternative fuel source.
Last week, the Holthausen Group announced that it had begun testing the prototype vehicle. With a fully charged battery and a tank of hydrogen, the Helsa can travel close to 620 miles — nearly twice the range of the stock Model S P100D." http://www.foxnews.com/auto/2017/11/13/meet-hesla-modded-tesla-model-s-that-runs-on-hydrogen-fuel.html
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday November 16, @05:08AM (1 child)
How much trunk/bonnet space do you give up for hydrogen tankage and generator?
How do you find hydrogen fuel refill stations?
Are they close to the free. Tesla charging stations?
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday November 16, @05:26AM
From TFA: "there are only 39 hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S., with the vast majority located in California." I don't think TRDT would want to drive around that blue state.
The other problem (again FTFA #1) is that "The first problem with that rosy scenario is that hydrogen and oxygen love each other so much that free hydrogen doesn’t really exist in our atmosphere", but there is plenty of loose oxygen. Kinda like Hydrogen is the number of pretty girls in your bar,but as soon as a couple of them run in a bunch of loose oxygen dudes there is most likely a big kaboom! With the current DHS worried so much about explosive drones, delivery trucks and airport attacks, how will they feel about 200 MPH bombs running around the Highways.
