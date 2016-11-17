Stories
Ethereum's Foot-In-Mouth Disease

posted by martyb on Thursday November 16, @11:33AM
bradley13 writes:

Vinay Gupta, one of the main figures behind Ethereum, is having a meltdown. Someone he doesn't like (Gab.ai) was apparently considering using Ethereum for something. Gupta has posted some...interesting tweets. Key quotes:

"[Don't use] Ethereum. We are all communists"

"We will collude against you"

"We do infrastruture. You depend on us. We will find ways. Count on it".

Are these the kinds of things one wants to hear from the people behind a digital currency (and platform) that one is supposed to trust? They will "find ways" to "collude" against anyone they dislike?

Seriously, the more I learn about Ethereum, the less I like it. Full disclosure: I sold what few ETH I owned several months ago, for reasons related to "The DAO" mess.

  • (Score: 2) by Shimitar on Thursday November 16, @11:38AM (3 children)

    by Shimitar (4208) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 16, @11:38AM (#597640) Homepage

    So what's all this? Wait a few more years, not much will be left of crypto-currencies, unless some real application comes up. We are just not there yet, if things like this make news. Come on, can stuff like this really be considered currency?

    Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @12:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @12:51PM (#597657)

    Hey, do that brand new thing and STICK IT TO THE MAN!
    It's the FUTURE, it's the Internet, it's... WHERE DID ALL MY MONEY GO???

    Only a fool would buy into this sort of thing.

