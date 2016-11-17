Vinay Gupta, one of the main figures behind Ethereum, is having a meltdown. Someone he doesn't like (Gab.ai) was apparently considering using Ethereum for something. Gupta has posted some...interesting tweets. Key quotes:

"[Don't use] Ethereum. We are all communists" "We will collude against you" "We do infrastruture. You depend on us. We will find ways. Count on it".

Are these the kinds of things one wants to hear from the people behind a digital currency (and platform) that one is supposed to trust? They will "find ways" to "collude" against anyone they dislike?

Seriously, the more I learn about Ethereum, the less I like it. Full disclosure: I sold what few ETH I owned several months ago, for reasons related to "The DAO" mess.