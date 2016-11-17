17/11/16/021236 story
posted by martyb on Thursday November 16, @11:33AM
from the ethereal-ethereum dept.
Vinay Gupta, one of the main figures behind Ethereum, is having a meltdown. Someone he doesn't like (Gab.ai) was apparently considering using Ethereum for something. Gupta has posted some...interesting tweets. Key quotes:
"[Don't use] Ethereum. We are all communists"
"We will collude against you"
"We do infrastruture. You depend on us. We will find ways. Count on it".
Are these the kinds of things one wants to hear from the people behind a digital currency (and platform) that one is supposed to trust? They will "find ways" to "collude" against anyone they dislike?
Seriously, the more I learn about Ethereum, the less I like it. Full disclosure: I sold what few ETH I owned several months ago, for reasons related to "The DAO" mess.
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Thursday November 16, @11:38AM (3 children)
So what's all this? Wait a few more years, not much will be left of crypto-currencies, unless some real application comes up. We are just not there yet, if things like this make news. Come on, can stuff like this really be considered currency?
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @11:52AM (2 children)
What, you don't like money laundering?
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Thursday November 16, @12:38PM (1 child)
Pretty shitty way to launder money i would say... Risky, and too complicated. Set up a fake gas pump with over-inflated gas prices instead. And you get free gas for your illecit business too!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @12:52PM
The Bitcoin market cap is over $125 billion currently. It didn't get to that level through drug deals and magic blockchain fairy dust alone. People have found a use for it: getting cash past borders.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @12:51PM
Hey, do that brand new thing and STICK IT TO THE MAN!
It's the FUTURE, it's the Internet, it's... WHERE DID ALL MY MONEY GO???
Only a fool would buy into this sort of thing.
