[...] science is not a magic wand for solving man's food security concerns, but must be applied in accordance with Ubuntu (humaneness).

[...] Since the advent of civilization, peasants have had capacity to plant their own seeds. With the advent of GMO farming, the peasants who constitute 70 per cent of the population have their fate sealed; they may fall into the debt trap, fail to service bank loans and will be in danger of losing their cherished land holdings to financial institutions – and this may entail food insecurity for everyone.

[...] God forbid that anyone should be targeting our scientists to make us vulnerable for easy domination.