Retired judge Justice Patrick Tabaro writes of a proposed law in Uganda that looks to adversely affect its independence and, specifically, what is starting to be called these days "food security".
[...] science is not a magic wand for solving man's food security concerns, but must be applied in accordance with Ubuntu (humaneness).
[...] Since the advent of civilization, peasants have had capacity to plant their own seeds. With the advent of GMO farming, the peasants who constitute 70 per cent of the population have their fate sealed; they may fall into the debt trap, fail to service bank loans and will be in danger of losing their cherished land holdings to financial institutions – and this may entail food insecurity for everyone.
[...] God forbid that anyone should be targeting our scientists to make us vulnerable for easy domination.
He concludes that [w]ith GMOs, there is no Ubuntu, (human nature, humanness, humanity, virtue, goodness, and kindness).
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 16, @01:42PM (6 children)
The peasants already practice organic farming and always have. GMOs have been rather the province of agro-business. Unless agro-business is pushing those peasants out of business, why would they choose to abandon the techniques they've always used?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @01:48PM (3 children)
Write laws that allow farmers to control all seeds and require GMO-containing products to be labeled if you must. But there's no need to peddle anti-GMO scaremongering.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday November 16, @01:57PM (1 child)
I'm not peddling anything. I have no GMO axe to grind. At most I prefer organic produce I can get at a green market or that I grow myself because it tastes much better. I got my last round of seed at an organic seed bank in Petaluma, CA, [yelp.com] and I'd recommend it to gardeners and others who like good vegetables. There are many more varieties and flavors there than you'd get at a Home Depot or average nursery.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @02:01PM
I was talking about the author, who links cross-species GMOs to nebulous health risks, among other BS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @02:06PM
The labelling is mandatory in Europe. Allowing "farmers to control all seeds" is a bit more difficult. In principal a farmer could keep a part their seeds and use them for replanting the next year, but could run into problems. Commercial agricultural seeds are most of the times F1 hybrids (let's say their genetic structure is structured but diverse), offspring of those hybrids loose their structured genetic structure, which results that the offspring is very diverse in many traits (germination rate, ripening, size, etc.). Any automation you have in terms of harvesting and post-harvest processing could become very problematic (if not impossible to use).
Personally I'm interested in those "open source seeds" initiatives, which could be developed into viable alternatives for people who don't want to use those F1 hybrids or GMO seeds and as genetic diversity libraries.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @02:00PM
Release of difficult to prove pests/diseases the known 'organic' strains aren't repellent/immune to, in order to force the farming communities to switch to GMO.
There are lots of reasons and ways this is going to happen. Pray you are not on the recieving end of them.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 16, @02:03PM
Yes, and no - peasants still produce "local honey" all over... but the treatments they use for varroa mites and other challenges are basically whatever they can get their hands on (as peasants always have), and peasants can afford some mightily non-organic pesticides these days - ordered via internet from global markets, easily skirting national regulations and restrictions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 16, @01:55PM (3 children)
GMO (or any roughly monoculture) crops are not designed to make large profits for small numbers of people, they are not designed to benefit mankind as a whole.
The goal is to maximize yield of a commodity, or more specifically: minimize cost per unit delivered to market. Quality of said unit of product to meet minimum marketable standards, yet another capitalistic race to the bottom. And, while we are at it, leverage intellectual property laws to focus profits into the hands of the IP owner - incidentally bringing in big mechanization which raises the capital requirements to compete in the market and de-fragments ownership again into a few hands instead of many. Once those few hands wield sufficient money/power, they can further adjust the laws of the land to their benefit. All in the name of "feeding the people."
There's vast tracts of arable land left fallow in the United States and elsewhere. All this efficiency of production means that we can produce far more food than is needed, which isn't on its face a bad thing, but the way in which we choose to use that power can become a very bad thing for the people who aren't at the focus of the profit taking.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday November 16, @01:57PM
Oops, "GMO crops ARE designed to make large profits for small numbers of people,..."
Would be nice if Soylent left comments open for editing, at least during the "Slow Down Cowboy!" time period.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @02:07PM
GMOs can be designed by universities or charities [wikipedia.org], if not individual farmers in Uganda. The seeds can be freely shared, and if there is a problem with big corporations patenting or restricting seed use, that could be addressed with legislation (much like how India ignores most drug intellectual property and allows production of generics).
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday November 16, @02:08PM
[...]
Once again, why is motive more important than outcome? Would it be better if someone killed billions of people in a misguided effort to do good, than if they did the same for profit?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @02:14PM
It's not GMO, it's GNOME. I prefer KDE on Ubuntu.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @02:15PM
No systemd comment yet? Fine, I'll post one.
I had originally been a proponent of GMOs. After all, humans have been engaging in artificial selection and gene manipulation since agriculture was invented. Now we simply have a way to speed up the process.
However, this news is unsettling to me. I am reversing my position on GMOs if they are the cause of Ubuntu and systemd!
(It's just a little humor! I am aware of the etymology of a certain Linux distro's name, which is handily clarified in TFS.)
