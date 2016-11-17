from the its-the-way-that-you-do-it dept.
Questionable herpes vaccine research backed by tech heavyweight Peter Thiel may have jeopardized $15 million in federal research funding to Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. That's according to documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request by The State Journal Register.
In August, Kaiser Health News reported that Thiel and other conservative investors had contributed $7 million for the live-but-weakened herpes virus vaccine, developed by the late SIU researcher William Halford. The investments came after Halford and his private company, Rational Vaccines, had begun conducting small clinical trials in the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the off-shore location, Rational Vaccines' trial skirted federal regulations and standard safety protocols for human trials, including having approval and oversight from an institutional review board (IRB).
Experts were quick to call the unapproved trial "patently unethical," and researchers rejected the data from publication, calling the handling of safety issues "reckless." The government of St. Kitts opened an investigation into the trial and reported that health authorities there had been kept in the dark.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/11/university-could-lose-millions-from-unethical-research-backed-by-peter-thiel/
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 16, @06:10PM (3 children)
Those who are crying need to shut the fuck up. If anybody needs a herpes vaccine, it's the Caribbean.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 16, @06:23PM
That's all well and good. But, ethics remain an important issue. If you don't have the time, or the compassion, to ensure that your test subjects don't drop dead from your tests, then you don't need to be testing medical stuff at all. Can't bear the thought of any kind of ethical oversight? You need to keep local health officials in the dark? There's something bad wrong with your methodology. If your methodology sucks, there is every reason to suspect that your results are bad too.
How many drugs have we seen come to market in the past decade or two, only to learn much later that the side effects are worse than the problems for which they were prescribed?
Ahhh, to hell with recent decades - how 'bout some nice, relaxing thalidomide? Have a truckload, so you can share it with all of your child bearing age female friends and relatives.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFTLKWw542g [youtube.com]
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:28PM
And nobody needs Peter Thiel either.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:30PM
Found the next volunteer :D I think this manly man would also like to test every other experimental treatment available as well, perhaps his body will develop anitbodies for super-aids. Just put it waaaay up in his butt.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Thursday November 16, @06:10PM (3 children)
In science, data is data, surely? How many modern technnologies, especially in medicine, were built on knowledge gained in the past through deeply unethical practises? If this is the way you feel, surely all those data should be ignored too and all studies redone with an ethical-only grounding?
If a scientific study causes participants (voluntary or otherwise) a certain amount of harm, surely striking out the results renders that harm pointless? Worse, there's a good chance similar harms may end up being repeated, once they happen in a context that people are happy to label as sufficiently "ethical".
That said, I don't agree with what was done.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:31PM
I think the deciding factor is that herpes is no big deal. Sure, we all (er, 2/3rds of us) would like to not have to worry about it, but it's a manageable cosmetic issue.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday November 16, @06:46PM
It would be bad to create an incentive to do unethical science. If "data is data" then strip all names (and credit) from the data.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by sbgen on Thursday November 16, @06:53PM
Here is the link to the reviewer's report, (PDF) <https://liveherpesvaccine.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/peer-review-of-halford-manuscript-dec-2016.pdf>
Warning: Not a computer expert, but got to use it. Yes, my kind does exist.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 16, @06:28PM (1 child)
I believe in using good ethics to practice safe experimentation. On the other hand, I don't see a problem with someone knowingly signing up for a treatment that may / may not be safe. The issue is the skirting around the Official process put in place to ensure the entire process is being done in what is generally deemed ethical and safe.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:34PM
That issue you mention is exactly why it can't generally be allowed. Unsafe experimental treatments should be extreme outliers with lots of scrutiny, otherwise we'll see people doing their research in backwater villages where scientific education is zilch and it is easy to convince sick people that the treatment is their only chance of living. Any such unsafe treatments should have the explanations and agreement recorded so that it is clear the patient understands the risks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Thursday November 16, @06:41PM (1 child)
The thing we need to remember here is that such bureaucracy delays and increases the expense of human research. It kills people too. And really what is the point of these boards? Is it for ethical concerns or to create a competitive advantage for large businesses who can buy compliant boards [slate.com]?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:56PM
Oh ho, finally you see why some things should not be for profit enterprises!
As for why we need ethics boards: Medical War Crimes [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:41PM (1 child)
A thoroughly shitty article, made to assault and sully Peter Thiel.
The article does not even list the strain this vaccine is made from, or is meant to work against. It leaves this out so everyone automatically assumes it's for genital herpes. Is it? I don't fucking know, it was not in the fucking article. But I do know there are many strains, and most are benign to large sector of population, but manifest symptoms in a small subset. I know this because I have a persistent infection that causes occasional cold sores, and is of such a strain that does not affect almost anyone but me. I guess I lost genetic lottery on that one, and my immune system does not sufficiently suppress the virus that 80% of the population has, and exposure to it has given people limited immunity to genital herpes (though you should not test this immunity :). Would I welcome a vaccine for this shit? Sure if it works for me, I'd love it. It's not life threatening, and I mostly learned what triggers outbreaks and try to avoid it, but shit it's still inconvenient when it happens, and rather unsightly.
Was this research for profit? I don't know. It's not in the fucking article. For all I know Peter Thiel suffers from benign herpes also, and would love to have that disease eradicated, so he figured he can toss some money onto something that looks promising and helps people, I'm sure he can afford it. But once again this is as much a conjecture on my part as everything else is on part of the "reporter."
Fuck this article, and fuck that shitty website.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @06:52PM
Careful, there, sonny! You might catch herpes! Best to stick to congress with known clean people, like Peter.
Reply to This
Parent