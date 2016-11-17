from the so-long,-interwebs,-it-was-nice-knowing-you dept.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission next month is planning a vote to kill Obama-era rules demanding fair treatment of web traffic and may decide to vacate the regulations altogether, according to people familiar with the plans.
The move would reignite a years-long debate that has seen Republicans and broadband providers seeking to eliminate the rules, while Democrats and technology companies support them. The regulations passed in 2015 bar broadband providers such as AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. from interfering with web traffic sent by Google, Facebook Inc. and others.
[...] Pai plans to seek a vote in December, said two people who asked not to be identified because the matter hasn't been made public. As the head of a Republican majority, he is likely to win a vote on whatever he proposes.
[...] The agency declined to comment on the timing of a vote. "We don't have anything to report at this point," said Tina Pelkey, a spokeswoman for the commission.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-15/killing-net-neutrality-rules-is-said-readied-for-december-vote
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @07:36PM (1 child)
FCC rolls back media regulations in move that critics say benefits Sinclair [thehill.com]
Seems to have happened in the last hour. Follow-up to this [soylentnews.org].
Maybe you can guess how the net neutrality vote will go based on this?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday November 16, @08:33PM
Interesting but mostly relevant to broadcast stations and newspapers - ie. the old mediums.
They're still players but their impact is shrinking, particularly newspapers.
The specific merger may give them access to 72% of the broadcast market, but that's hardly 72% of all viewers nowadays.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @07:44PM (8 children)
... is not to impose Net Neutrality.
Rather, the right way is to pass a federal law (based on the Commerce Clause) to forbid localities (e.g., cities) from creating government-sponsored monopolies; that is, the right way is to restrict government from infringing the right of the people to compete in the market to provide services, including Internet service.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 16, @07:55PM (2 children)
Where's the "-1 clueless" mod ?
"0 disagree" doesn't convey the "your fantasy world does not intersect our reality" message.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @08:01PM (1 child)
You're saying that by default, the OP's comment shouldn't even appear as part of the discussion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @08:29PM
Yes, that is what we are saying. And thank goodness, net neutrality has been neutralized, so now there are no obstacles to us just denying free-market-fanbois libertariantards access to the discussion. Unless they want to pay, and pay lots.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Thursday November 16, @07:58PM (3 children)
Net Neutrality is the way the net started out. It is how things should be. Rules to 'impose' it are simply to insure that everyone's network traffic is treated equally. Regardless or where it originates or terminates, or what kind of content it carries. Net neutrality is the reason that the Internet exploded into the worldwide network it is today.
If a city creates a municipal WiFi network, it does not have to be a monopoly. It doesn't have to preclude other parties. But . . . If people could provide better and cheaper WiFi service, then they already would be providing it -- oh, except that they don't actually want to provide reasonably priced service that treats all packets equally. Therefore, cities ought to be able to build their own. Especially when it is what the majority of people in that local area want, in their own best interest.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @08:05PM (2 children)
The Internet should be kept in a Free Market, not pigeon-holed into a particular form by some bureaucrat's misguided attempt at imposing good intentions.
Not every byte is equal; the market should be able to account for that fact.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 16, @08:19PM (1 child)
Erm... proper network management reasons were loopholed from the beginning. Your argument is invalid.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @08:31PM
The form that is "proper" must be found through the mechanisms of the market.
It's the classic mistake of the central planner: Defining what is proper at one point in time, rather than finding it continuously.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @08:20PM
Fiber runs over land which must be seized by the government using eminent domain. Without seizing property, at least partially (easements), it is not realistic to run fiber. Somebody would refuse to sell, or would demand a silly price. Spending a $billion to get property from 100,000 people is going to fail if enough of them demand a $million.
It's likewise with spectrum. We sure don't want companies competing for spectrum by cranking power to drown each other out. We let the FCC allocate things and even take things back.
So, having taken government control, why should we then hand control over to a corporation for their private benefit? Simple: we shouldn't.
Reply to This
Parent