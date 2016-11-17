from the princely-price-for-prince-of-peace dept.
'Leonardo da Vinci artwork' sells for record $450m
A 500-year-old painting of Christ believed to have been painted by Leonardo da Vinci has been sold in New York for a record $450m (£341m). The painting is known as Salvator Mundi (Saviour of the World).
It is the highest auction price for any work of art and brought cheers and applause at the packed Christie's auction room.
Leonardo da Vinci died in 1519 and there are fewer than 20 of his paintings in existence. Salvator Mundi, believed to have been painted sometime after 1505, is the only work thought to be in private hands.
Bidding began at $100m and the final bid for the work was $400m, with fees bringing the full price up to $450.3m. The unidentified buyer was involved in a bidding contest, via telephone, that lasted nearly 20 minutes.
"Masterpiece" Painting Sold for $165 Million to Help Fund Criminal Justice Reform
Related Stories
Video: Different Painting Under "Mona Lisa"
A BBC 2 documentary, "Secrets of the Mona Lisa", explains Pascal Cotte's theory that the Mona Lisa is underlaid by a portrait of a different woman.
From iflscience.com:
The Mona Lisa is one of the most famous pieces of artwork in human history. This half-length portrait by the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci, thought to depict Lisa Gherardini in the early 16th century, was given to the King of France centuries ago, and has been on permanent display at the Louvre Museum in Paris since 1797.
Now, 500 years on from its completion, French scientist Pascal Cotte, has claimed to have uncovered hidden details within the painting. As reported by BBC News, this potentially means that the famous painted woman isn't actually Mona Lisa at all. The findings will be presented in a documentary, "Secrets of the Mona Lisa", which airs on BBC Two tomorrow at 9pm GMT.
direct link to the Youtube video.
Possible "Hidden Portrait" Underneath the Mona Lisa
French scientist Pascal Cotte has claimed to have found a "hidden portrait" underneath the Mona Lisa:
An image of a portrait underneath the Mona Lisa has been found beneath the existing painting using reflective light technology, according to a French scientist. Pascal Cotte said he has spent more than 10 years using the technology to analyse the painting. He claims the earlier portrait lies hidden underneath the surface of Leonardo's most celebrated artwork.
A reconstruction shows another image of a sitter looking off to the side. The Louvre Museum has declined to comment on his claims because it "was not part of the scientific team". Instead of the famous, direct gaze of the painting which hangs in the Louvre Museum in Paris, the image of the sitter also shows no trace of her enigmatic smile, which has intrigued art lovers for more than 500 years. But Mr Cotte's claims are controversial and have divided opinion among Leonardo experts.
[Editor's note: Does an image of the image exist?]
A noted art collector and philanthropist has sold a major painting for an eye-popping $165 million to raise money for criminal justice reform.
Agnes Gund sold Roy Lichtenstein's 1962 work Masterpiece, reportedly to billionaire hedge fund manager and art collector Steve Cohen. The sale apparently took place months ago; an art industry newsletter reported on the transaction in January, but Gund would not confirm it.
On Monday, The New York Times confirmed that the sale was real, noting that the painting becomes one of the 15 most expensive pieces of art known to have been sold. And the newspaper revealed that Gund sold the piece "for a specific purpose: to create a fund that supports criminal justice reform and seeks to reduce mass incarceration in the United States."
Source: NPR
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday November 17, @06:40AM (1 child)
Sacrilege. If it were a "cleaned and restored" guitar being sold it would have been practically worthless unless it still had the come stains of Eddie Van Halen or Yngwie Malmsteen on it.
It's why I rolled my eyes when Fender came out with their "classic reissue" guitars which had prematurely-oxidized hardware, all the guitar equivalent of factory-ripped jeans. Well, Fender guitars suck anyway. They are cheap pieces of shit with bolt-on necks and crappy tremolos. Real men play Gibsons, Gretsches, and Rickenbackers. Hell, it took Stevie Ray Vaughan strings the size of railroad ties to get half-decent tone from his Strats, but when you're doing 4 grams of coke every day you can get away with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @06:55AM
Sure, the art can be put on display to rake in some cash flow from the plebs, but that's not why this kind of serious cash is spent on artwork.
Rather, the deep pockets put their money in art because it has a lot of tax benefits, including the ability to transfer large amounts of wealth more easily. It's a financial instrument, for which loopholes have been explicitly carved out in law for the benefit of the monied interests.
Reply to This
Parent