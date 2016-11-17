Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Retail Chain Forever 21 Warns of Data Breach

posted by martyb on Friday November 17, @03:19AM   Printer-friendly
from the hackers-were-heard-to-yell-Blackjack! dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

This week, the clothing retailer Forever 21 disclosed to customers that it was hacked earlier in 2017. While the company has not yet offered many details about the intrusion, we know that it is looking into a portion of credit card transactions between March 2017 and October 2017 that were conducted over machines that appear to have been insecure.

[...] We have reached out to Forever 21 for more information about the unencrypted transactions, where the affected stores were located and the security firm it is working with to investigate the incident. The company has set up a customer portal about the incident that provides a contact number for anyone concerned that their credit card information may have been compromised.

The hack appears to have only impacted certain terminals which were not using encryption or tokenization on card numbers.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/11/15/forever-21-hack/

Also at ZDNet, USAToday, and the WSJ.

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Set to Launch Mysterious Zuma Payload 0100-0300 UTC on 17th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST on 16th)
Retail Chain Forever 21 Warns of Data Breach | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.