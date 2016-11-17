Smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest gets caught in a weather pattern and pulled all the way across the US and over to Europe. Hurricanes form off the coast of Africa and travel across the Atlantic to make landfall in the United States. Dust from the Sahara is blown into the Gulf of Mexico.

In this cool video created by NASA you visualize how dust, sand and other particulate matter moves with the wind from one continent to another. The video includes footage of 2017 hurricanes including Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Ophelia. (You too can create cool looking videos like this if you had the supercomputing resources like NASA.)

Brief story accompanying the video on NPR.