Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google Says Broader Right to Be Forgotten is 'Serious Assault' On Freedom

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 17, @09:32AM   Printer-friendly
from the nobody-say-nothin' dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

The Internet never forgets.

Google's general counsel has signalled the company intends to fight, hard, against broad interpretations of the European Union's right to be forgotten.

Kent Walker, the company's general counsel and senior veep, put his name to a strongly-worded post on Wednesday, US time. Titled "Defending access to lawful information at Europe's highest court", the post argued that forthcoming cases in the European Court of Justice "represent a serious assault on the public's right to access lawful information."

Walker wrote that French courts' request for a European Court of Justice ruling on personal data collection effectively seeks a regime under which "all mentions of criminality or political affiliation should automatically be purged from search results, without any consideration of public interest."

Original Submission


«  Possible Anti-Aging Mutation Discovered in Indiana Amish Community
Google Says Broader Right to Be Forgotten is 'Serious Assault' On Freedom | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @09:55AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @09:55AM (#598121)

    Copied comment from El Reg:

    About what is lawful or not: The awkward thing about the right to be forgotten is that it prevents Google to display certain results for certain search queries, even though it's perfectly legal to publish the content on a website.

    So for instance, it's legal to have a website stating that Mr. Mario Costeja went bankrupt in 1998. It's fine for Google to show that website as result for "la vanguardia 19 January 1998", but they're not allowed to show the same result if you search for "Mario Costeja".

    The website is legal, Google is allowed to index it, they're allowed to show it, just not for this particular search.

    It makes no sense and will drive demand for a Google alternative hosted outside the reach of the law.

    It's just censorship with better marketing.

  • (Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Friday November 17, @09:57AM (1 child)

    by aiwarrior (1812) on Friday November 17, @09:57AM (#598123)

    Dear google,

    In Europe, companies commercial codes are generally under different civil codes than the ones applying to people. Common law is not common here.

    Please take your company free speech else-where.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM (#598124)

      Oh look, a European pretending it has free speech.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM (#598125)

    your right to be forgotten infringes on my right to be wary of repeat offenders, so I will be suspicious by default so all you did is carpet punishing the clean innocent ones.

    Anyway, a corporation complaining about injustice is a side effect.

(1)