from the nobody-say-nothin' dept.
Google's general counsel has signalled the company intends to fight, hard, against broad interpretations of the European Union's right to be forgotten.
Kent Walker, the company's general counsel and senior veep, put his name to a strongly-worded post on Wednesday, US time. Titled "Defending access to lawful information at Europe's highest court", the post argued that forthcoming cases in the European Court of Justice "represent a serious assault on the public's right to access lawful information."
Walker wrote that French courts' request for a European Court of Justice ruling on personal data collection effectively seeks a regime under which "all mentions of criminality or political affiliation should automatically be purged from search results, without any consideration of public interest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @09:55AM
Copied comment from El Reg:
It makes no sense and will drive demand for a Google alternative hosted outside the reach of the law.
It's just censorship with better marketing.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Friday November 17, @09:57AM (1 child)
Dear google,
In Europe, companies commercial codes are generally under different civil codes than the ones applying to people. Common law is not common here.
Please take your company free speech else-where.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM
Oh look, a European pretending it has free speech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @10:01AM
your right to be forgotten infringes on my right to be wary of repeat offenders, so I will be suspicious by default so all you did is carpet punishing the clean innocent ones.
Anyway, a corporation complaining about injustice is a side effect.
