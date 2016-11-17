17/11/16/2155217 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 16, @10:14PM
The princes' highly recognizable faces (and Harry's iconic red hair) are hidden by their costumes, but in-the-know fans can be on the lookout for one specific scene. Boyega, who plays the former stormtrooper now known as Finn, says they appear guarding him in an elevator along with two other famous stormtroopers -- actor Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow from British pop group Take That.
"It was a great experience," Boyega said of the scene with the princes, who are second- and fifth-in-line for the British throne. The London-born actor also called the elevator moment "the best of both worlds for me."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @10:28PM
This one, got a princely racket
That's what I said, now
Got some big seal upon his jacket
Ain't in his head, now
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday November 16, @10:40PM (2 children)
Hmmm.
Ok.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 16, @11:14PM (1 child)
Another month or so, and we'll be done with the Disney buzzmaking machine, regularly hyping minor details of a totally original movie where some of the heroes will flee a cold planet, end up on a floating city surrounded by gas, trapped by the bad guy, until rescued by the jedi-in-training who has to leave the master trainer behind to help.
Anyone doubting that they will blatantly clone the highly regarded episode V, given how profitable it was to blatantly clone episode IV ?
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Thursday November 16, @11:18PM
Honestly, I would love to see them pull that trick twice, whether it works or not it will be fun as hell to watch people argue whether it was another scene for scene reshoot.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Thursday November 16, @10:41PM (7 children)
I was born in the US and I live there. I've visited the UK many times and even spent some time there studying abroad. But I'm not British and I don't understand this.
So for you Brits, why do you put up with the monarchy? I don't see how they contribute to your country but they appear to leech a ton of money and resources.
Is a figurehead that important to your national identity?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday November 16, @10:57PM
They forgot to kill their monarchy, now they're stuck with them.
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Thursday November 16, @10:57PM (3 children)
Also a yank. Everything I have ever read they actually cost shockingly little. Especially compared to our current crop of executive VIPs in the US. As I understand it the royal family is primarily financed by a portion of the income from their land holdings, has independent income beside.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @11:06PM (2 children)
I think having the royal family own a shocking amount of land counts as a cost. The US has the same problem as you point out, we've just hidden it under the corporate umbrellas and the sanctified concept of personal property. I think personal property is a necessary concept, however I think the world needs very explicit limits on wealth ownership.
For people who wonder how we would pull off things like SpaceX, well when you have the average person being much more wealthy than they are right now you can easily band together to create a coop venture. You don't need a single person to have the necessary wealth, such innovators as Musk would occupy a similar role in generating investment by others.
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Thursday November 16, @11:16PM
Seems like a way bigger problem than maintaining a royal family though, that transition seems a little wonky to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @11:31PM
Just to be clear, SpaceX _is_ a bunch of people (some of them are very wealthy, and many of them are not) who have banded together (formed a corporation) to pursue this venture. When there is an extremely wealthy leader putting in a lot of their own money, it is easier to get other people to invest, but if it is clearly a good idea, it will still attract enough funding and talent to be a success.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, @11:14PM
I live in Canada were we have a constitutional monarchy.
Essentially, the monarchy is still our head of state: but does little to interfere with the governing of the country.
The other comment about forgetting to kill our monarchs is probably not too far off, actually. As long as they do not go against the will of the people, there is no need to actually kill them off. There may arise a crisis where the monarch needs to step in again: but that would history in the making.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Thursday November 16, @11:35PM
Letting people pick who they want to be head of state doesn't always work out so well.
Again...
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
