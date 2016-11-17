17/11/16/2324249 story
posted by martyb on Friday November 17, @07:02PM
from the remembered-more-than-his-victims dept.
http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/charles-manson-deathbed/
The end could be near for Charles Manson.
The legendary mass murderer is on his death bed at a Bakersfield, Ca. hospital, according to reports.
[...] Manson, 83, has spent much of the past year dealing with the aftermath of internal bleeding from a lesion on his intestines.
Insiders say he was admitted three days ago and "it's not going to get any better for him."
See also: http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/charles-manson-grave-condition-california-hospital-article-1.3635813
http://kron4.com/2017/11/15/report-cult-leader-charles-manson-hospitalized-in-bakersfield/
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday November 17, @07:17PM (2 children)
Toto Riina just died, and Manson may be right behind. Who else wants to join on that boat ride to Tartarus ?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday November 17, @08:10PM
I don't think he wants to join, but it would just be extra special sweetness if the Orange Anus were on that ride too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @08:33PM
Totò Riina, che coglione! [youtu.be]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 17, @07:51PM
So I was told by a former inmate.
The other inmates regard Charlie as "special".
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday November 17, @08:08PM
Trust me, we won't beat them like this. Torture works. OK, folks? You know, I have these guys -- ”Torture doesn’t work!” -- believe me, it works. And waterboarding is your minor form. Some people say it’s not actually torture. Let’s assume it is. But they asked me the question: What do you think of waterboarding? Absolutely fine. We should go for waterboarding and we should go tougher than waterboarding. We should go much stronger than waterboarding. The internal bleeding is a terrific idea. Let him bleed very badly from his whatever. But they waited 45 years to do it. Why did they wait so long? They waited a long, long time. And what about his family? Did they forget his family? His family is still alive. They need to torture & kill the family. Did somebody tell Charles, "Look, we're going to treat your guys well. Will you please do us a favor and treat our guys well?" They don't do that. We are playing by rules, but they have no rules. It's very hard to win when that's the case. I think we've become VERY WEAK and ineffective. I think that's why we're not beating crime. It's that mentality. Criminals must think we are a little bit on the weak side. #MAGA 🇺🇸
