Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Charles Manson Hospitalized -- Convicted Killer Near Death, Report Claims

posted by martyb on Friday November 17, @07:02PM   Printer-friendly
from the remembered-more-than-his-victims dept.
News

mrpg writes:

http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/charles-manson-deathbed/

The end could be near for Charles Manson.

The legendary mass murderer is on his death bed at a Bakersfield, Ca. hospital, according to reports.

[...] Manson, 83, has spent much of the past year dealing with the aftermath of internal bleeding from a lesion on his intestines.

Insiders say he was admitted three days ago and "it's not going to get any better for him."

See also: http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/charles-manson-grave-condition-california-hospital-article-1.3635813
http://kron4.com/2017/11/15/report-cult-leader-charles-manson-hospitalized-in-bakersfield/

Original Submission


«  Why Dell’s Gamble On Linux Laptops Has Paid Off | Samuel Oschin Telescope Near San Diego Upgraded to Capture Fast-Changing Celestial Events  »
Charles Manson Hospitalized -- Convicted Killer Near Death, Report Claims | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday November 17, @07:17PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday November 17, @07:17PM (#598330)

    Toto Riina just died, and Manson may be right behind. Who else wants to join on that boat ride to Tartarus ?

    • (Score: 2) by edIII on Friday November 17, @08:10PM

      by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 17, @08:10PM (#598361)

      I don't think he wants to join, but it would just be extra special sweetness if the Orange Anus were on that ride too.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @08:33PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @08:33PM (#598369)

      Totò Riina, che coglione! [youtu.be]

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday November 17, @07:51PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Friday November 17, @07:51PM (#598351) Homepage Journal

    So I was told by a former inmate.

    The other inmates regard Charlie as "special".

    --
    Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday November 17, @08:08PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 17, @08:08PM (#598358) Homepage Journal

    Trust me, we won't beat them like this. Torture works. OK, folks? You know, I have these guys -- ”Torture doesn’t work!” -- believe me, it works. And waterboarding is your minor form. Some people say it’s not actually torture. Let’s assume it is. But they asked me the question: What do you think of waterboarding? Absolutely fine. We should go for waterboarding and we should go tougher than waterboarding. We should go much stronger than waterboarding. The internal bleeding is a terrific idea. Let him bleed very badly from his whatever. But they waited 45 years to do it. Why did they wait so long? They waited a long, long time. And what about his family? Did they forget his family? His family is still alive. They need to torture & kill the family. Did somebody tell Charles, "Look, we're going to treat your guys well. Will you please do us a favor and treat our guys well?" They don't do that. We are playing by rules, but they have no rules. It's very hard to win when that's the case. I think we've become VERY WEAK and ineffective. I think that's why we're not beating crime. It's that mentality. Criminals must think we are a little bit on the weak side. #MAGA 🇺🇸

(1)