A very clever (imo) artist has developed a simple trap for autonomous cars --
Oh, and if you didn't get the title, there is this,
posted by martyb on Friday November 17, @10:54PM
from the engineers-need-artists-to-keep-them-honest dept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thuN2HD6m2s
Less than 90 seconds of video, no sound. If you get it right away it's only a minute.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heffalump
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Friday November 17, @11:08PM (3 children)
Something tells me honey doesn't attract autonomous cars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:19PM (2 children)
Ant pheromones are a better metaphor than honey in this instance actually. Ants are dumb and do what pheromone trails tell them to do.
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Friday November 17, @11:27PM (1 child)
Didn't they use honey to bait the heffalump trap?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:35PM
Doesn't the car in the video react in a way that shows it is stupider than an ant?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:08PM
I knew exactly what would happen 10 seconds in.
(Score: 2) by leftover on Friday November 17, @11:10PM
This could either be funny or very much not. Software will need to recognize this situation just because it is so easy to do. Two sets of lines on a single-lane road would make quite a trap.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:11PM (2 children)
The way they've been hyping this trash, I thought it was capable of mapping its surroundings in a slightly more advanced way than this. From this video, it looks like it only operates according to the most rudimentary, naively constructed set of rules.
I mean, is this care like an undergraduate's Senior project or something? If not, I have zero confidence that I'll live to see autonomous cars in practical action.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:15PM
Self-driving cars are a long way from Culture Minds. In the Culture novels, an AI Core doesn't know when it's being trolled either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:33PM
Truly the young trendy AI gurus who code autonomous cars are millionaires who are better than you. Never forget that.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 17, @11:11PM
In Grand Theft Auto V when AI car drivers get stuck somewhere they progressively get more and more aggressive until they eventually drive forwards and backwards at full throttle smashing into everything around them until the car explodes or they are free.
