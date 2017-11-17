Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Feds Indict AlphaBay's PR Man

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday November 18, @08:18AM   Printer-friendly
from the doing-the-laundry dept.
Digital Liberty

Phoenix666 writes:

Friends don't let friends talk about drugs.

A 24-year-old man from Illinois has been accused by federal prosecutors of being the spokesman for AlphaBay, the now-defunct online drug marketplace.

On Wednesday, Ronald L. Wheeler III of Streamwood, Ill. was charged in federal court in Atlanta with "conspiracy to commit access device fraud," according to the Associated Press.
...
Prosecutors said that Wheeler operated online under the names "Trappy" and "Trappy-Pandora." He is said to have served as AlphaBay's "public relations specialist" beginning in May 2015, mediating sales disputes and promoting AlphaBay online, including on Reddit.

It is, however, OK to do PR for a company that launders billions of dollars for drug cartels.

Original Submission


«  Tesla Semi Truck Will Have a 500+ Mile Range
Feds Indict AlphaBay's PR Man | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.