A 24-year-old man from Illinois has been accused by federal prosecutors of being the spokesman for AlphaBay, the now-defunct online drug marketplace.
On Wednesday, Ronald L. Wheeler III of Streamwood, Ill. was charged in federal court in Atlanta with "conspiracy to commit access device fraud," according to the Associated Press.
Prosecutors said that Wheeler operated online under the names "Trappy" and "Trappy-Pandora." He is said to have served as AlphaBay's "public relations specialist" beginning in May 2015, mediating sales disputes and promoting AlphaBay online, including on Reddit.
