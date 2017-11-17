from the deep-sea-plastics dept.
Plastics found in stomachs of deepest sea creatures
Animals from the deepest places on Earth have been found with plastic in their stomachs, confirming fears that manmade fibres have contaminated the most remote places on the planet.
The study, led by academics at Newcastle University, found animals from trenches across the Pacific Ocean were contaminated with fibres that probably originated from plastic bottles, packaging and synthetic clothes.
Dr Alan Jamieson, who led the study, said the findings were startling and proved that nowhere on the planet was free from plastics pollution. "There is now no doubt that plastics pollution is so pervasive that nowhere – no matter how remote – is immune," he said.
Evidence of the scale of plastic pollution has been growing in recent months. Earlier this year scientists found plastic in 83% of global tapwater samples, while other studies have found plastic in rock salt and fish. Humans have produced an estimated 8.3bn tonnes of plastic since the 1950s and scientists said it risked near permanent contamination of the planet.
Also at Newcastle University.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @05:53PM (2 children)
Quick, find a scapegoat to blame. Preferably somebody rich and whose politics I don't like.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @06:02PM (1 child)
Easy: all manufacturers of disposable plastics and the intentional business practices to encourage waste for profit.
Now, care to join the "save the Earth" club? Or are you still too triggered?
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Saturday November 18, @06:54PM
... and to a degree, those of us who buy from them.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday November 18, @06:22PM (4 children)
The bigger problem is that there's insufficient overlap between the set of people that care deeply about this and the set of people with direct influence over legislation, manufacturing processes and design choices.
On top of that, ideas like allowing corporations to sue the government sure ain't gonna help.
Another problem is that we're all guilty. Humans are staggeringly good at rationalizing away responsibility for big problems like this. People go along with what they're taught society does. Use and production of plastic has become a social norm. Monkey see, monkey do. It's easy for people to say that the problem would be there whether they acted or not.
(Score: 3, Informative) by edIII on Saturday November 18, @06:50PM
Yep. That's why all I can really do is consume as little plastic as I can. Paper bags, highly reusable plastic bags if you have to, glass containers, and I actively participate in recycling programs.
The planet had this problem before, with of all things trees. Initially, there was nothing in nature that could break a tree down once it died, similar to how nature has very little (if anything) to break down most plastics. Evolution will most likely come along again (whether we are still here or not) and provide some sort of enzyme or natural process that can break down plastics.
Taking care of the plastic problem is actually something surmountable for humanity. Real question is if we will ever find the motivation to do so. We're not running on good ideas, ethics, morality, humanity or anything close to what could be termed good. Our world is run on avarice and fear, and there is no greater fear than that the 1% has about losing profits or power.
You should see how hard those hellbound fuckers fight to be able to sell plastic bags in California. Since we banned them, there actually has been far, far, far less plastic bag pollution where I live. It's been a good thing, but man are they still bitching hard about it.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 18, @06:50PM (2 children)
If its fibers, you can bet it is polyester and nylon and rayon, etc cloths. Not plastic bottles. They don't disintegrate into fibers.
You can also bet that in there was a great deal of cotton and cellulose that they didn't bother to report.
Not to mention shreded wood, ash, soot, pumice, cement dust, and petroleum.
I'd also bet the study harmed more fish than were harmed by the fibers.
Humans are unbelievably good at assuming every molecule of evidence of their existence is somehow devastating to the planet. Usually while sitting around in their polyester shirts typing on plastic keys on a mostly non-recyclable product while castigating every other human on earth, and obliquely suggesting all such products should be outlawed so we can go back to devastating our forests and lands cutting more cellulose and raising more cotton.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @06:55PM
I see none of this hyperbole you mention. I do however see campaigns to reduce waste and transition to more environmentally friendly products. No one that I've ever met, or even seen rant on the net, says that every plastic product must be done away with.
But hey, you're frojack, common sense isn't really your thing.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday November 18, @07:07PM
Nice job illustrating my point.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday November 18, @06:42PM (2 children)
We leave garbage strewn all across the Earth.
We go into space, and now it's getting dangerous to orbit the Earth because of the garbage left there.
We go to the moon and we leave garbage there.
We go to Mars and we have left garbage there.
Leaving/left the solar system is man-made garbage.
Man, what a great species we are: no wonder the 'aliens' out there are avoiding us.
"Shit, man, those Earthers... don't invite them!?! They'll leave shit all over the place!"
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday November 18, @06:55PM (1 child)
Right, because every other intelligent species on every other planet some how made it into space without generating or leaving any debris or garbage and got here to see our garbage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @06:59PM
Humanities scale has grown massively along with our technological revolution. Perhaps we should start investing in the future instead of immediate profits. Garbage is a big problem, but the biggest obstacle is economics because no one WANTS to sift through garbage and figure out what to do with it. Eventually the problem will become so bad that people will demand the government do something and THEN we will get some progress.
Or possibly energy and automation will become cheap enough that it will become profitable to actually process all human waste.
