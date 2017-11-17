from the not-a-bo-staff-battle dept.
Some of the fastest growing financial technology firms in Wales are at risk of being held back by skills shortages, a leading specialist lawyer has warned.
Cerian Jones said so-called fintech companies have told her they are "chasing fish in the same small pool".
She said those firms not actually trying to fill a recruitment gap "are trying to retain staff so they don't go elsewhere".
Cardiff is facing competition from London and Bristol among other cities.
Ms Jones, a patents attorney and partner at UDL in Cardiff, said: "When I talk to software companies about what their biggest challenge is, nine times out of 10 it's recruitment.
"These are very skilled positions, needing skilled graduates with the right coding and development skills."
She said there was a lure of working in London and firms in south Wales were having to be creative in trying to entice people "in a candidates' market".
Some were finding it difficult, even when offering £60,000 salaries.
There you have it. You can code to make banks richer. In Cardiff.
Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @08:13PM
Translation: we need out own H1B cheap Indians! Give us some now! A hundred 747s full!
bzipitidoo on Saturday November 18, @08:39PM
The one thing that might really show a shortage of talented candidates is offering more pay. They say they're offering 60,000 Euros (about $70,000) as if that's a big increase over previous offers and a lot of money. If the cost of living in Wales is low, and if that amount is for new graduates with 0 years of experience, then that's pretty good pay. It's still nothing on the 7 figure pay that upper management in finance pays themselves.
Now if they were willing to allow telecommuting, and they begged for workers on tech oriented web forums, then I'd believe there really is a shortage of workers.
