The Freedom to Tinker has a post on using Javascript to facilitate the exfiltration of personal data by session-replay scripts.
You may know that most websites have third-party analytics scripts that record which pages you visit and the searches you make. But lately, more and more sites use "session replay" scripts. These scripts record your keystrokes, mouse movements, and scrolling behavior, along with the entire contents of the pages you visit, and send them to third-party servers. Unlike typical analytics services that provide aggregate statistics, these scripts are intended for the recording and playback of individual browsing sessions, as if someone is looking over your shoulder.
The stated purpose of this data collection includes gathering insights into how users interact with websites and discovering broken or confusing pages. However the extent of data collected by these services far exceeds user expectations [1]; text typed into forms is collected before the user submits the form, and precise mouse movements are saved, all without any visual indication to the user. This data can't reasonably be expected to be kept anonymous. In fact, some companies allow publishers to explicitly link recordings to a user's real identity.
Though the post refers to scripts added by the web server intentionally, if third party, such an ISP, competiting company, or government agency, is in control of a certificate already loaded into a target's browser, either overtly or covertly, a Man-in-the-Middle attack is trivial with SSL/TLS and exfiltration scripts can be sent as payload. If you want to see the latency burden that even ostensibly well-behaved scripts cause, press ctrl-shift-i in the browser, select "network" and then reload the page.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @10:37PM (4 children)
Not if you disallow scripts.
If a page|site is completely useless without scripts, it's junk.
If it appears to have useful content, you might try to run it through archive.is.
That site will run the scripts on its boxes and show you the results.
...and the word JavaScript, properly written, uses CamelCase.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday November 18, @10:41PM (3 children)
I'd never heard of archive.is. Bookmarked, and Thank You!
I'm guessing about half the sites that won't work without javascript I just exit, and about half those I was really interested in the info on that site. Now I have a way to see what's there without subjecting myself to javascript BS.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 18, @10:59PM (1 child)
Whenever I use a link to Washington Post and some other sites, I add an (archive) link next to it (WaPost paywall can be easily beaten, but whatever). They are also known by the domain archive.fo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @11:28PM
Yup. (Faroe Islands.)
The original site is in Iceland (.is).
They also have servers in Liechtenstein (.li) and the European Union (.eu).
Additionally, archive.org respects changes to robots.txt by malicious actors and will disallow access.
archive.is, archive.li, archive.fo, and archive.eu couldn't care less about robots.txt.
Once they have a copy of the content, it won't be blocked by them.
You can also use it as a proxy.
Packets will carry the metadata of -their- stuff.
(I've seen a notice on a page that they rendered which said that [browser name (not my browser; their browser)] is not fully supported.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @11:11PM
The replacement for btdigg.com whose source code is up on github.com
It works pretty well depending on what you are searching for in a torrent and if that torrent is on trackers, not just a limited distribution magnet.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday November 18, @10:38PM
why I don't want to automagically block cookies, nor block javascript. Cuz seems to me the hazards of allowing both far outweigh any benefits I may get allowing them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 18, @10:40PM
ctrl-shift-i
nothing happens. saved by a crappy firefox fork (palemoon)!
