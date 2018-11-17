from the fortunately-skynet-isn't-self-aware-yet dept.
Atlas, the hulking humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics, now does backflips.
To be clear: Humanoids aren't supposed to be able to do this. It's extremely difficult to make a bipedal robot that can move effectively, much less kick off a tumbling routine. The beauty of four-legged robots is that they balance easily, both at rest and as they're moving, but bipeds like Atlas have to balance a bulky upper body on just two legs. Accordingly, you could argue that roboticists can better spend their time on non-human forms that are easier to master.
But there's a case to be made for Atlas and the other bipeds like Cassie (which walks more like a bird than a human). We live in a world built for humans, so there may be situations where you want to deploy a robot that works like a human. If you have to explore a contaminated nuclear facility, for instance, you'll want something that can climb stairs and ladders, and turn valves. So a humanoid may be the way to go.
Source: https://techxplore.com/news/2017-11-atlas-robot-backflip.html
Also: https://www.wired.com/story/atlas-robot-does-backflips-now/
takyon: Don't forget the new SpotMini as seen at The Verge, Quartz, and Popular Mechanics. Even Ethanol-fueled couldn't stop it.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 19, @12:07AM (4 children)
I am an employee of Boston Dynamics, and the whole backflip thing was basically a final "fuck you" to our management and investors -- but they don't know it yet. The programming is really like any other piece of fluff-without-substance that's an inside joke only to the employees suggesting and implementing it.
As for SpotMini, we've been unable to fix the very annoying software bug causing it to bark at Black people.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 19, @12:25AM (3 children)
Are you though... are you really an employee at BD? I'd like to see some "bona fides" as they say in 'the parlance'...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 19, @12:47AM (2 children)
I have already revealed much detailed information in several discussions. To be more specific would go into trade-secrets territory, and the company is still alive, though not for long. Google bought us, poached all of the patents and top engineers (who were all White), and only the dregs remain. But we made Atlas backflip, and nobody will ever take that away from us.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 19, @01:01AM (1 child)
So you admit to being a dreg.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday November 19, @01:12AM
Okay fine, you want proof, here's your proof. [ibb.co]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 19, @12:23AM
Or maybe we could build those no-go zones with robots in mind instead?
I realize that we have a bunch of real-estate and investment where we 'to operate in a human-like fashion is the way to go', but FFS, think ahead, people... does no-one ever look any further than the tip of their nose anymore?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 19, @12:53AM
For everything else, use an octopus. And of course for tiny screws in space, use ants
Reply to This