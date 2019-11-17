from the use-your-dragon-voice dept.
Skyrim, a game in the Elder Scrolls series first released in 2011, is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and has a VR version for PC and PlayStation 4 as well:
How Bethesda was able to fit Skyrim on the Switch
"While docked, Skyrim operates at a native 1600 x 900, while playing in mobile mode shows us the first sign of compromise," Digital Foundry said. "When we looked at the Switch port at Gamescom, everything indicated a native 720p resolution, but the final code reveals more: a fairly basic form of resolution scaling designed to sustain smooth performance. Under load, resolution drops back suddenly to 896 x 720 — 70 per cent of the native pixel count."
'Skyrim VR' makes the 6-year-old game feel fresh again
Having played through Skyrim from start to finish more than once, and having drudged through the opening act more times than I care to remember, I was skeptical that what amounted to a gimmick would be enough to draw me back into the snow-capped region that I'd already seen every inch of. But within moments, I was captivated.
How Bethesda brought The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR is available now for PSVR and PC. With hundreds of hours of gameplay between the core campaign, side content, and three expansions players will be able to lose themselves once again in the frosted wastelands of Skyrim.
The world of Skyrim is thrilling and flawed in VR
Other small annoyances abounded in my brief time with Skyrim VR so far. The interface seems imperfectly tuned for the new VR perspective; in-game books and menus are presented with big, readable text, but pop-up warnings and notifications like a stamina bar appear too small and out-of-the-way to be very useful. Navigating menus means holding a button and flicking in the direction you want to move, a usable but imprecise method of navigation. Picking up loose items, meanwhile, requires pointing directly at them and tapping a button, a process that gets annoying after constant repetition. This also makes it extremely awkward to play while sitting, as your legs often end up getting in the way of items on the ground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 19, @08:56PM
When will Bethesda stop beating this dead horse?
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Sunday November 19, @09:01PM
And admit that they did almost nothing to modify the game to run on the Switch, yet it still costs $60. Guess they have to recoup the R&D costs from the GOTY editions, Enhanced Editions, Legendary Editions, etc.!
