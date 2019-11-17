Stories
AC/DC Cofounder And Guitarist Malcolm Young Dies, Age 64

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 19, @06:26PM
stretch611 writes:

NPR Reports: One of the founding members of AC/DC, among the best-selling bands in recorded music history, died Saturday. Guitarist and songwriter Malcolm Young was 64 years old. Young's family, which announced his death in a statement, noted that he had suffered from dementia for several years. The place of his death was not shared, though the statement mentioned that he "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside."

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday November 19, @06:46PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Sunday November 19, @06:46PM (#599000)

    "I get tired of people saying we made 12 albums that sound exactly alike. We've made 13 albums that sound exactly alike".

    Godspeed Malcolm.

