17/11/19/088255 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday November 19, @06:26PM
from the deepest-condolences dept.
from the deepest-condolences dept.
NPR Reports: One of the founding members of AC/DC, among the best-selling bands in recorded music history, died Saturday. Guitarist and songwriter Malcolm Young was 64 years old. Young's family, which announced his death in a statement, noted that he had suffered from dementia for several years. The place of his death was not shared, though the statement mentioned that he "passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside."
Also at:
AC/DC Cofounder And Guitarist Malcolm Young Dies, Age 64 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday November 19, @06:46PM
"I get tired of people saying we made 12 albums that sound exactly alike. We've made 13 albums that sound exactly alike".
Godspeed Malcolm.
Reply to This