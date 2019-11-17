17/11/19/1244216 story
posted by janrinok on Sunday November 19, @10:22PM
The Inquirer writes about research carried out by Google and the University of California which found over than 1.9 billion usernames and passwords available on the black market, many of which provide access to active Google accounts.
The researchers used Google's proprietary data to see whether or not stolen passwords could be used to gain access to user accounts, and found that an estimated 25 per cent of the stolen credentials can successfully be used by cyber crooks to gain access to functioning Google accounts.
Google: 25 per cent of black market passwords can access accounts
Data breaches, phishing, or malware? Understanding the risks of stolen credentials
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday November 19, @10:28PM
Rule 1. Don't ever use your email password anywhere else.
