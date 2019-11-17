17/11/19/1315216 story
"The world's longest aircraft dubbed the 'Flying Bum' was seriously damaged on Saturday after it slipped its moorings and crashed into a field....
posted by janrinok on Monday November 20, @12:09AM
from the destruction-is-a-safety-feature dept.
from the destruction-is-a-safety-feature dept.
"The world's longest aircraft dubbed the 'Flying Bum' was seriously damaged on Saturday after it slipped its moorings and crashed into a field....
'The aircraft has a safety system which operates automatically in circumstances of the aircraft breaking free of its mast, and is designed to rip open the hull and deflate the aircraft.'"
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5095481/
Airlander 10 Comes Unmoored and the Safety Features Work as Planned | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 20, @12:19AM (1 child)
Something bad happened. Someone foresaw such an event and had an H1-B code for it. The code worked as planned.
Everything went right, except for the aforementioned bad thing. Why is this such a big deal?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 20, @12:49AM
The world's biggest aircraft crashed into a woman. It was destroyed but she survived. You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to Editor Janrinok and the subscribers who brought you the news and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @01:17AM
Deflation is the last thing you'd want. The aircraft then crushes whatever is below.
Better would be remote control and/or staying put at a reasonable altitude. An altitude above buildings but low enough to be reached by helicopter is reasonable, allowing the vehicle to be boarded for recovery.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday November 20, @01:18AM
from not being-able-to-fly, to flying-and-crashing (twice), they are now at 'automated controlled decent in emergency'. I'd say they are improving, slowly.
How many years until commercial flights?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This