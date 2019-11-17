Stories
Airlander 10 Comes Unmoored and the Safety Features Work as Planned

posted by janrinok on Monday November 20, @12:09AM   Printer-friendly
from the destruction-is-a-safety-feature dept.
realDonaldTrump writes:

"The world's longest aircraft dubbed the 'Flying Bum' was seriously damaged on Saturday after it slipped its moorings and crashed into a field....
'The aircraft has a safety system which operates automatically in circumstances of the aircraft breaking free of its mast, and is designed to rip open the hull and deflate the aircraft.'"

Original Submission


The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday November 20, @12:19AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday November 20, @12:19AM (#599071)

    Something bad happened. Someone foresaw such an event and had an H1-B code for it. The code worked as planned.

    Everything went right, except for the aforementioned bad thing. Why is this such a big deal?

    • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday November 20, @12:49AM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 20, @12:49AM (#599079) Homepage Journal

      The world's biggest aircraft crashed into a woman. It was destroyed but she survived. You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to Editor Janrinok and the subscribers who brought you the news and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @01:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @01:17AM (#599089)

    Deflation is the last thing you'd want. The aircraft then crushes whatever is below.

    Better would be remote control and/or staying put at a reasonable altitude. An altitude above buildings but low enough to be reached by helicopter is reasonable, allowing the vehicle to be boarded for recovery.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday November 20, @01:18AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Monday November 20, @01:18AM (#599090)

    from not being-able-to-fly, to flying-and-crashing (twice), they are now at 'automated controlled decent in emergency'. I'd say they are improving, slowly.

    How many years until commercial flights?

