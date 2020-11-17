Stories
Facebook Open Sources Open/R Distributed Networking Software

posted by martyb on Monday November 20, @07:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the "The-Open/R-is-the-Computer"-does-not-have-the-same-ring-to-it dept.
Fnord666 writes:

Facebook is no stranger when it comes to open sourcing its computing knowledge. Over the years, it has consistently created software and hardware internally, then transferred that wisdom to the open source community to let them have it. Today, it announced it was open sourcing its modular network routing software called Open/R, as the tradition continues.

"Open/R is a distributed networking application platform. It runs on different parts of the network. Instead of relying on protocols for networking routing, it gives us flexibility to program and control a large variety of modern networks," Omar Baldonado, Engineering Director at Facebook explained.

[...] "This goes along with movement toward disaggregation of the network. If you open up the hardware and open up the software on top of it, it benefits everyone," Baldonado said.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/11/15/facebook-open-sources-open-r-distributed-networking-software/

