A New York state judge has concluded that a powerful police surveillance tool known as a stingray, a device that spoofs legitimate mobile phone towers, performs a "search" and therefore requires a warrant under most circumstances.
As a New York State Supreme Court judge in Brooklyn ruled earlier this month in an attempted murder case, New York Police Department officers should have sought a standard, probable cause-driven warrant before using the invasive device.
The Empire State court joins others nationwide in reaching this conclusion. In September, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals also found that stingrays normally require a warrant, as did a federal judge in Oakland, California, back in August.
According to The New York Times, which first reported the case on Wednesday, People v. Gordon is believed to be the first stingray-related case connected to the country's largest city police force.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/11/if-nypd-cops-want-to-snoop-on-your-phone-they-need-a-warrant-judge-rules/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @02:21PM
They need to spend less time...
finding it needs a warrant and more time harshly reprimanding or helping the officers/agents involved get fired over using one illegally.
This is the sort of abuse of power and privilege that should get both power and privilege stripped from those involved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @02:35PM (2 children)
LEO's need to start doing their fucking job, part of that is acquiring warrants. If you can't do that, you're incompetent and should not be in that job; if you don't want to do that, you should find another job; if you won't do that, you're a criminal and rights abuser.
Warrants exist for a reason and that reason is indeed partially to make the life of LEOs harder; that is by design and is there for a bloody good reason! Failure to understand that puts you in the section of "authoritarian bastards who should not be allowed anywhere near any position of authority".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 20, @02:39PM (1 child)
I want LEOs to spend their time acquiring useless warrants [engadget.com] that yield them no evidence due to encryption/etc.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday November 20, @02:51PM
You don't think they can get a warrant specifying allowing the use of a Stingray on a particular person, specifically to capture data from person X and discarding all other data collected immediately after capture?
And you don't think that if the data stream itself is encrypted you get no more data of what was accessed with a stingray than would be otherwise capturable by other means?
