The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks

posted by martyb on Monday November 20, @05:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the couldn't-have-done-it-without-Shiva-Ayyadurai dept.
maxwell demon writes:

The Atlantic writes:

The transparency organization asked the president's son for his cooperation—in sharing its work, in contesting the results of the election, and in arranging for Julian Assange to be Australia's ambassador to the United States.

[...] The messages, obtained by The Atlantic, were also turned over by Trump Jr.'s lawyers to congressional investigators. They are part of a long—and largely one-sided—correspondence between WikiLeaks and the president's son that continued until at least July 2017. The messages show WikiLeaks, a radical transparency organization that the American intelligence community believes was chosen by the Russian government to disseminate the information it had hacked, actively soliciting Trump Jr.'s cooperation. WikiLeaks made a series of increasingly bold requests, including asking for Trump's tax returns, urging the Trump campaign on Election Day to reject the results of the election as rigged, and requesting that the president-elect tell Australia to appoint Julian Assange ambassador to the United States.

Its a quite long, but interesting article.

Kushner Failed to Hand Over Emails

takyon writes:

Senators: Kushner Didn't Disclose Emails On WikiLeaks, 'Russian Overture'

Senior White House adviser and son-in-law to the president Jared Kushner failed to hand over to Senate investigators emails concerning contacts with WikiLeaks and a "Russian backdoor overture," according to a letter sent by two senior lawmakers.

The letter, released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and its ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, says Kushner failed to turn over "September 2016 email communications to Mr. Kushner concerning WikiLeaks" and other emails pertaining to a "Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite."

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @05:35PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @05:35PM (#599305)

    Too bad it's bullshit... We've seen the propaganda that lied us into war. This is just more of the same, giving credence to the conspiracy theories.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @05:53PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @05:53PM (#599313)

      If your system is so fragile that it depends on the tedious monitoring and disclosure of communications with "outside" influences, then maybe you should re-think how your system works.

      Maybe it's not a good idea for so much societal power to be centralized in this one particular organization (the one that calls itself "government").

      Maybe it's not such a good idea to let the know-nothing, squandering masses launch someone into the seat of world power by means of unearned votes; being a functioning, proven-productive member of society is what should grant you a say, not the other way around—being handed a vote doesn't make you worthy of being called a member of society.

      That's why it's so dangerous for the "Russians" to put advertisements on Facebook; the proles aren't Americans; they're not actually members of American society; they neither know nor appreciate the values on which America was founded.

  • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday November 20, @05:50PM

    by Sulla (5173) on Monday November 20, @05:50PM (#599311) Journal

    So TJr handed over the stuff he was asked to hand over and the media leaked it like they always do. How is this secret? Or was it secret becausre the media hadn't found a way to hack it yet. Talking to someone over twitter is hardly secret communication.

    I was waiting for stuff to come out about Kushner, I haven't seen much of him lately so figured he was being pushed out.

