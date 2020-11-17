from the bird-brained-humans-did-them-in dept.
Four billion passenger pigeons vanished. Their large population may have been what did them in
Four billion passenger pigeons once darkened the skies of North America, but by the end of the 19th century, they were all gone. Now, a new study reveals that the birds' large numbers are ironically what did them in. The pigeons evolved quickly, but in such a way to make them more vulnerable to hunting and other threats.
[...] In 2014, Wen-San Huang, an evolutionary biologist at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) in Taipei, and colleagues turned to DNA in an attempt to solve the mystery. Genetic material from four 19th century museum specimens revealed that the species had relatively low genetic diversity—meaning that most individuals were remarkably similar to each other—and that its numbers had fluctuated 1000-fold for millions of years. Hunting and habitat loss came during a time when the species was already declining, the team concluded, which pushed the birds over the edge.
But the new study lays the lion's share of the blame back on people. Beth Shapiro, a paleogenomicist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and colleagues sequenced the complete genomes of two passenger pigeons, and analyzed the mitochondrial genomes—which reside in structures that power cells—of 41 individuals. The specimens came from throughout the bird's range. In addition, they reanalyzed data from Hung's group, and, for comparison, sequenced the bird's closest living relative, the band-tailed pigeon.
[...] [The] passenger pigeon's huge population is what made it vulnerable [DOI: 10.1126/science.aao0960] [DX], Shapiro's team reports today in Science. The birds were able to adapt faster to their environment—and spread these changes quickly within their population—but this also caused all of them to be fairly genetically similar. And when a new threat—like human hunters and habitat loss—came around, they suddenly found their physiology and behavior were poorly suited for their declining numbers. Their population "went from being superbig to supersmall so fast they didn't have time to adapt," in part because they lacked the diversity to cope with this new way of living, Shapiro says.
According to Wikipedia:
The passenger pigeon or wild pigeon (Ectopistes migratorius) is an extinct species of pigeon that was endemic to North America. Its common name is derived from the French word passager, meaning "passing by", due to the migratory habits of the species. The scientific name also refers to its migratory characteristics.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 20, @07:10PM (2 children)
Lacking genetic diversity is of course a problem, but when your species is being annihilated by a technological race of murderous, genocidal maniacs who kill for sheer fun, I'm not sure a little extra diversity would have helped much. Migratory birds are inherently going to be highly vulnerable to humans with guns; the Canadian Geese are just lucky that they weren't targeted the way the Passenger Pigeons were.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday November 20, @07:21PM
Oh come on. It was a food source, a delicacy packed and shipped all over the place, even to Europe.
It wasn't sport. It was commercial harvest with no state for federal regulation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @07:23PM
Yes, the headline should probably reflect that even in the summary, shotgun diplomacy with our avian friends was what killed them off.
"...the new study lays the lion's share of the blame back on people."
One cannot blame the success for something as its reason for downfall when they were fine for tens of thousands of years before an advanced sport hunter arrived with shotguns.
To be honest, I can't think of any humans that have evolved a shotgun pellet repellant that would prevent the same problem from causing the downfall of my species, too, should armed invaders come and decide to start shooting.
