The tasty Japanese seaweed nori is ubiquitous today, but that wasn't always true. Nori was once called "lucky grass" because every year's harvest was entirely dependent on luck. Then, during World War II, luck ran out. No nori would grow off the coast of Japan, and farmers were distraught. But a major scientific discovery on the other side of the planet revealed something unexpected about the humble plant and turned an unpredictable crop into a steady and plentiful food source.
Fortunately, on an island at the other end of Eurasia, Kathleen Drew-Baker had recently gotten fired. She had been a lecturer in botany at the University of Manchester where she studied algae that reproduced using spores rather than flowers. But the university did not employ married women. So when she got married to fellow academic Henry Wright-Baker she was kicked off the faculty and relegated to a job as an unpaid research fellow.
Drew-Baker focused on a type of nori unfamiliar to nearly everyone: Porphyra umbilicalis. It's a leafy seaweed that grows off the coast of Wales. Locals harvest it, grind it up, and use it to make bread or soup. Known colloquially as laver, it's still eaten in Britain but has not attained the international standing of nori.
Thanks to Drew-Baker's work, Segawa was able to invent the industrial process that lead to the stable, predictable production of nori, for which everyone with a taste for sushi should be grateful.
If not for her work, sushi rolls would probably not be eaten today.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 20, @10:20PM
So, if you're an available lady, you can work here. But if you're already taken, get out!
Or stay if you want, but without being paid.
*scratches head*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 20, @10:26PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 20, @10:46PM
(Score: 2) by tizan on Monday November 20, @10:46PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday November 20, @10:44PM
That's the British for you. The same country that forcibly chemically castrated Alan Turing just because he was gay.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 20, @10:54PM
Well, we wouldn't want gay men to reproduce, would we?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 20, @11:50PM
Female schoolteachers were automatically fired back then, so she just didn't tell the principal.
When grandpa graduated from medical school, she invited the principal to dinner - where she introduced her husband.
The left town after that.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday November 20, @11:49PM
I used to eat kelp right off the beach when I lived in Santa Cruz.
