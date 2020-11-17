Scientists have carried out a head transplant on a human corpse, the neurosurgeon behind the operation has announced.

At a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Sergio Canavero said his team was able to remove the head from one body and connect it to the body of another by fusing the spine, nerves and blood vessels. He said the next step will be to carry out the operation on a living person, The Telegraph reports.

"The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done. A full head swap between brain dead organ donors is the next stage,” he said. "And that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent.”

Canavero said a “high number” of people have volunteered to be his first head transplant patient. It is thought he will carry out the operation in China in December.