Over at Newsweek, Hannah Osborne is reporting - First Human Head Transplant Successfully Performed on Corpse, Sergio Canavero Announces — Key bits:
Scientists have carried out a head transplant on a human corpse, the neurosurgeon behind the operation has announced.
At a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Sergio Canavero said his team was able to remove the head from one body and connect it to the body of another by fusing the spine, nerves and blood vessels. He said the next step will be to carry out the operation on a living person, The Telegraph reports.
"The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done. A full head swap between brain dead organ donors is the next stage,” he said. "And that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent.”
Canavero said a “high number” of people have volunteered to be his first head transplant patient. It is thought he will carry out the operation in China in December.
Because, of course, some of us are aware of the special dynamics of the intersection between Ethics, Journalism, and the Chinese government.
And then the next kicker to sufficiently anti-bait the click:
The Italian neurosurgeon did not present any evidence of his claims at the conference.
But, who knows what gruesome story we'll hear about in December.
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday November 21, @03:42AM (1 child)
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fountain-of-youth-young-blood-infusions-ldquo-rejuvenate-rdquo-old-mice/ [scientificamerican.com]
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @03:54AM
For sure, it didn't help Hillary.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by c0lo on Tuesday November 21, @03:52AM
Warning: this post contains images that may be not unseeable.
Do it with the agent Orange head grafted on the bitch's body... because the reverse is just too horrible [imgur.com] (Trump over Hillary may have chances to something remotely human, like Dolores Trumpbridge [imgur.com] or Donald Thatcher [imgur.com])
(if this does not help the USian electorate start looking to elect third parties, nothing will)
