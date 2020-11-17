Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 11 submissions in the queue.

How Would You Define "A Successful Human Head Transplant"?

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 21, @03:27AM   Printer-friendly
from the Ozzy's-Secret-Lab dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Over at Newsweek, Hannah Osborne is reporting - First Human Head Transplant Successfully Performed on Corpse, Sergio Canavero Announces — Key bits:

Scientists have carried out a head transplant on a human corpse, the neurosurgeon behind the operation has announced.

At a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Sergio Canavero said his team was able to remove the head from one body and connect it to the body of another by fusing the spine, nerves and blood vessels. He said the next step will be to carry out the operation on a living person, The Telegraph reports.

"The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done. A full head swap between brain dead organ donors is the next stage,” he said. "And that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent.”

Canavero said a “high number” of people have volunteered to be his first head transplant patient. It is thought he will carry out the operation in China in December.

Because, of course, some of us are aware of the special dynamics of the intersection between Ethics, Journalism, and the Chinese government.

And then the next kicker to sufficiently anti-bait the click:

The Italian neurosurgeon did not present any evidence of his claims at the conference.

But, who knows what gruesome story we'll hear about in December.

Original Submission


«  Texas Rangers Serve Apple a Warrant for Mass Shooter's iPhone Data
How Would You Define "A Successful Human Head Transplant"? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday November 21, @03:42AM (1 child)

    by legont (4179) on Tuesday November 21, @03:42AM (#599513)

    They used a somewhat bizarre technique in which two mice were sutured together in such as way that they shared a circulatory system (known as parabiosis), and found old mice joined to their youthful counterparts showed changes in gene activity in a brain region called the hippocampus as well as increased neural connections and enhanced “synaptic plasticity”—a mechanism believed to underlie learning and memory in which the strength of neural connections change in response to experience.

    https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/fountain-of-youth-young-blood-infusions-ldquo-rejuvenate-rdquo-old-mice/ [scientificamerican.com]

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @03:54AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @03:54AM (#599521)

      Is it more guesome than consuming babies blood?

      For sure, it didn't help Hillary.

  • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by c0lo on Tuesday November 21, @03:52AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday November 21, @03:52AM (#599519)

    Warning: this post contains images that may be not unseeable.

    Do it with the agent Orange head grafted on the bitch's body... because the reverse is just too horrible [imgur.com] (Trump over Hillary may have chances to something remotely human, like Dolores Trumpbridge [imgur.com] or Donald Thatcher [imgur.com])

    (if this does not help the USian electorate start looking to elect third parties, nothing will)

(1)