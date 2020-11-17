Stories
Some 'Security People Are F*cking Morons' Says Linus Torvalds

posted by mrpg on Tuesday November 21, @05:00AM
AnonTechie writes:

Linux overlord Linus Torvalds has offered some very choice words about different approaches security, during a discussion about whitelisting features proposed for version 4.15 of the Linux kernel. Torvalds' ire was directed at open software aficionado and member of Google's Pixel security team Kees Cook, who he has previously accused of idiocy. Cook earned this round of shoutiness after he posted a request to "Please pull these hardened usercopy changes for v4.15-rc1."

[...] Torvalds has long been unafraid to express himself in whatever language he chooses on the kernel and has earned criticism for allowing it to become a toxic workplace. He's shrugged off those accusations with an argument that his strong language is not personal, as he is defending Linux rather than criticising individuals. On this occasion his strong language is directed at a team and Cook's approach to security, rather than directly at Cook himself. It's still a nasty lot of language to have directed at anyone.

[Reference]: [GIT PULL] usercopy whitelisting for v4.15-rc1
[Linus' Response]: Re: [GIT PULL] usercopy whitelisting for v4.15-rc1

  by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @05:03AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @05:03AM

    Some right chap who harassed two black women - on in a hijab - then murdered two men who came to their defense, and grievously wounded a third, explained at his arraignment that he was not guilty because he was just "defending America".

    by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 21, @05:25AM

      by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday November 21, @05:25AM

      Yeah, no. Linus is absolutely correct. You don't write additional code to stop the exploitation of known bugs and leave the bugs in. Writing code to stop unknown bugs from being exploited is all fine and good but if you know about them you fix the damned things instead of slapping a band-aid over the top of them.

  by MostCynical on Tuesday November 21, @05:36AM

    by MostCynical on Tuesday November 21, @05:36AM

    being right doesn't stop him being a rude pain in the arse (ass)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:45AM

      I've just realised something.

      Hold onto your hats, guys, this is big.

      If you don't like Linus, you can ... choose not to deal with him.

      I know, it's crazy-pants talk, I know, but I'm pretty sure this is how this one works.

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:45AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:45AM

    They are not just some random coders, without much experience, but ones suposedly in charge of security from a vendor proud of making people jump all kind of hops to get recruited (you must have heard about Google questions). Maybe they have a primadonna mentality? Well, they found the one that kicks donnas' asses. And the email has details of why the patch is rejected, not just insults. Next time they may prefer a plain "no, wrong, redo it but this time correctly... you figure what I mean, until you get it right or you give up, no more explanations from me, enjoy the quiz, keep on guessing".

    Read Linus' email yourself: https://lkml.org/lkml/2017/11/17/767 [lkml.org]

    IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE when security people set magical new rules, and
    then make the kernel panic when those new rules are violated.

    That is pure and utter bullshit. We've had more than a quarter century
    _without_ those rules, you don't then suddenly walz in and say "oh,
    everbody must do this, and if you haven't, we will kill the kernel".

    The fact that you "introduced the fallback mode" late in that series
    just shows HOW INCREDIBLY BROKEN the series started out.

    ...

    Because honestly, the kind of security person who doesn't accept that
    security problems are primarily just bugs, I don't want to work with.
    If you don't see your job as "debugging first", I'm simply not
    interested.

    So I think the hardening project needs to really take a good look at
    itself in the mirror.

    Because the primary focus should be "debugging". The primary focus
    should be "let's make sure the kernel released in a year is better
    than the one released today".

    And the primary focus right now seems to be "let's kill things for
    bugs". That's wrong.

    ...

    And we had this exact issue with the _previous_ user mode access
    hardening. People apparently didn't learn a goddamn thing.

    That's thin skin if with all the details about where the problem comes from (over and over it seems), you get pissed (see what I did there) about words like shit, bullshit, moron or idiotic. In other places, they will be named as "fired!!! you are fired!!!" and no need of more words.

    But seems all now is about back stabbing will in public keeping a good baby face. Linus just puts some colorful words while asking for solutions.

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:55AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:55AM

      Maybe it's time Google just built their own, de novo, ground-up closed source kernel.

      I'm serious. They have the people, they have the chops, they have the cash. They want a kernel? They can have one. And they can make it as robust and demanding as they like. Hell, if they really wanted, and didn't mind it all being open sourced, they could fork Linux.

      Then they could stop having to make excuses for putting important stuff in blobs, among other factors. What's not to like?

      Not being evil? That ship sailed years ago, my friend. Years ago.

