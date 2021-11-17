from the simply-marvellous dept.
Marvell is buying Cavium. Both are "fabless" semiconductor manufacturers:
Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) said it would buy smaller rival Cavium Inc (CAVM.O) in a $6 billion deal, as it seeks to expand its wireless connectivity business in a fast consolidating semiconductor industry.
[...] Hamilton, Bermuda-based Marvell makes chips for storage devices while San Jose, California-based Cavium builds network equipment. "With Marvell facing secular challenges on its core chip business, this acquisition is a smart strategic move which puts the company in a stronger competitive position for the coming years," said GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives.
Marvell, which has been trying to diversify from its storage devices business, had come under pressure from Starboard Value LP last year, when the activist investor called the company undervalued. "This is an exciting combination of two very complementary companies that together equal more than the sum of their parts," Marvell's Chief Executive Matt Murphy said in a statement.
Related: HPC Chips Abound
Related Stories
High Performance Computing (HPC) Chips – A Veritable Smorgasbord?
No this isn't about the song from Charlotte's Web or the Scandinavian predilection for open sandwiches; it's about the apparent newfound choice in the HPC CPU market.
For the first time since AMD's ill-fated launch of Bulldozer the answer to the question, 'Which CPU will be in my next HPC system?' doesn't have to be 'Whichever variety of Intel Xeon E5 they are selling when we procure'.
In fact, it's not just in the x86 market where there is now a genuine choice. Soon we will have at least two credible ARM v8 ISA CPUs (from Cavium and Qualcomm respectively) and IBM have gone all in on the Power architecture (having at one point in the last ten years had four competing HPC CPU lines – x86, Blue Gene, Power and Cell).
In fact, it may even be Intel that is left wondering which horse to back in the HPC CPU race with both Xeon lines looking insufficiently differentiated going forward. A symptom of this dilemma is the recent restructuring of the Xeon line along with associated pricing and feature segmentation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @06:46AM
Marvell is one of those companies that usually won't reveal anything. Even with an NDA, you get scraps. Open Source people usually get nothing.
I wish Intel or AMD would buy Marvell. As bad as they are, they are wonderful by comparison. Remember how ATI was: like Marvell. Once AMD owned ATI, things changed for the better.
Marvell does the opposite. Marvell buys stuff, then hides the documentation.
