Apple Starts Pushing High Sierra to Mac Users

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 21, @08:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the it's-not-YOUR-computer-any-more dept.
wrought_plastic writes:

Quoted from the http://tidbits.com/article/17633: "If you're running macOS 10.12 Sierra or earlier, and do not want to upgrade to 10.13 High Sierra right now, be careful because Apple has started pushing High Sierra to older Macs and making it all too easy to upgrade inadvertently." [...]

