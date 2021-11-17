from the save-our-planet dept.
https://m.phys.org/news/2017-11-scientists-countries-negative-global-environmental.html
Human well-being will be severely jeopardized by negative trends in some types of environmental harm, such as a changing climate, deforestation, loss of access to fresh water, species extinctions and human population growth, scientists warn in today's issue of BioScience, an international journal.
The viewpoint article—"World Scientists' Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice"—was signed by more than 15,000 scientists in 184 countries.
The warning came with steps that can be taken to reverse negative trends, but the authors suggested that it may take a groundswell of public pressure to convince political leaders to take the right corrective actions. Such activities could include establishing more terrestrial and marine reserves, strengthening enforcement of anti-poaching laws and restraints on wildlife trade, expanding family planning and educational programs for women, promoting a dietary shift toward plant-based foods and massively adopting renewable energy and other "green" technologies.
Global trends have worsened since 1992, the authors wrote, when more than 1,700 scientists—including a majority of the living Nobel laureates at the time—signed a "World Scientists' Warning to Humanity" published by the Union of Concerned Scientists. In the last 25 years, trends in nine environmental issues suggest that humanity is continuing to risk its future. However, the article also reports that progress has been made in addressing some trends during this time.
The article was written by an international team led by William Ripple, distinguished professor in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University. The authors used data maintained by government agencies, nonprofit organizations and individual researchers to warn of "substantial and irreversible harm" to the Earth.
"Some people might be tempted to dismiss this evidence and think we are just being alarmist," said Ripple. "Scientists are in the business of analyzing data and looking at the long-term consequences. Those who signed this second warning aren't just raising a false alarm. They are acknowledging the obvious signs that we are heading down an unsustainable path. We are hoping that our paper will ignite a wide-spread public debate about the global environment and climate."
Here is the official page where you can read the full article, endorse the article, view signatories, and endorsers
Direct link to full article in PDF
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by jmorris on Tuesday November 21, @04:50PM (8 children)
It might, might, improve credibility if they weren't using an old Soviet front group. Yall do know the Cold War is over now and the historians have started admitting some of this stuff and yea, Union of Concerned Scientists was totally a Soviet puppet organization.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday November 21, @05:05PM (2 children)
Mmm... the "attack the messenger" line. Should have arm yourself with more than bullshit though.
[Citation needed]
Because, you see, the 1992 World Scientists' Warning to Humanity [ucsusa.org] happened in... guess when?... surprise, 1992.
The Soviet union dissolved in 1991 [wikipedia.org] and I guarantee you that for the previous 3-4 years nobody had "cold war" in mind - but rather "perestroika" and "revolutions" - I know this, I was involved in one of the latter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:46PM (1 child)
Soviets also supported the Black Panthers and the KKK, but that doesn't mean they started or operated either. It's a matter of providing money and organizational skill.
Since the groups operate on their own, they can at least coast along after the loss of Soviet help. Some last longer than others.
Russia has continued the tradition. Those protests against Trump were partly supported by Russia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:54PM
Doubling down on shite just gives you more shite, fellow human...
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Tuesday November 21, @05:08PM (2 children)
I will admit, I am not familiar with the group, but a quick google and a cursory glance at their wiki makes them seem like a run of the mill MIT based anti-nuclear anti-climate change advocacy group. How exactly are they a soviet front group? And perhaps more philosophically, does that change the message, we're all fucked together on this one, and a large number of credentialed experts agree (I'll admit, I am taking that these are credentialed experts on TFA's authority).
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Tuesday November 21, @05:22PM
How can you be anti-nuclear and advocate for stopping greenhouse gasses? Nuclear is the only true viable solution. Wind and Solar are great but it would be hard to scale that for our whole country in a time frame where it can make a difference. It is sad to know that Hydro is a problem now because of the rise and fall in water levels causing plant decay, anyone have the link to that soylent article?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:36PM
The group abuses the trust that people have/had in science to achieve leftist goals.
They claim to represent scientists. Well, they don't. For example, my father is a scientist, PhD and all. He's an atheist and an early baby boomer too, so you could wrongly expect him to agree with this stuff. Nope.
Back in the 1960s, he was writing about how we should build more nuclear weapons and fight harder in Vietnam. He wanted Vietnam nuked. More recently, he was active in Tea Party stuff. He owns 15 to 20 guns. He thinks climate change is mostly nonsense. He hates abortion. He loves nuclear power. He hates illegal aliens and people who live here without fully switching to English.
Don't assume scientists are all cut from the same cloth. This group does not represent them.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday November 21, @05:21PM
It might be in bad taste to quote myself [soylentnews.org], but:
The Union of Concerned Scientists is a Russian shill, it's all part of a conspiracy against capitalism. No need to even consider the evidence.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:29PM
It might also help to remove all of the software engineers and, PhD obstetricians, et al from the list of "scientists" I'm supposed to believe have relevant credentials.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @04:55PM
20 minutes+ from TFA publishing on and khallow still missing?
Is he all right? (no, scratch that, he's never all right, let's try again)
Is he still able?
(yes, I see jmorris is present)
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Tuesday November 21, @05:08PM
I read it. It says we need to maintain and preserve what we have, use less polluting energy sources, and control the human population. I think they say something like come to a scientific determination of a reasonable human population and enact policies to enforce it. Also, transition to a plant-based diet. I think this bit was funny and ridiculous considering if we limited human population we could eat pretty much whatever we wanted. Just adjust the cap accordingly.
So,
nuclear power
wildlife preserves
sterilize 90% of the population
They said provide education and family planning. That's fantastically out of touch with reality. We have soft-invasions taking place right now in Europe where the invaders' strategy is relocated and out-reproduce.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:20PM (1 child)
The document includes this whopper: "We must ensure sexual equality, and guarantee women control over their own reproductive decisions."
So, stop the spread of Islam? Maybe start walking it back toward a goal of zero Muslims?
Same goes for Orthodox Jews and Mormons maybe?
Are they suggesting there is scientific justification for... a solution?
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday November 21, @05:48PM
If their goal is a population decline then Jews, Mormons, and Christians are doing just fine on their own.
Population for Mormons
1996 # Mormons: ~14,800,000
2017 # Mormons: ~15,900,000
So about 7% increase over and about .7%/year
Population for Jewish peoples
Current population is 14.4 - 17.5 million
Wiki says since 2005 the population growth is .76%/year
Population for Christians
Christianity is at 2,184,060,000 estimated to be 2.9 billion by 2050. So 15% over 33 years for .45%/year
Looks like Christianity is pretty stable except for Catholics (less people becoming Catholics who currently are not Christians) and less people becoming orthodox (both Christians switching and new followers).
Population for Muslims
As of 2015 there were 1.7 billion
The same study that did the christian growth number for 2050 puts Islam at a growth rate of 1.8%/year.
So if the goal is to cut population growth it would seem that their intention is for Islam to fall by 1% to be in line with Mormons and Jews. At current trends Muslims are estimated to catch up to Christians by 2050. If we are talking final solutions here you would cull a ton of Christians and cap population growth for Islam.
(Score: 3, Disagree) by curunir_wolf on Tuesday November 21, @05:20PM (3 children)
I trust these guys when they start suggesting changes that would affect their own lifestyles instead of just everyone elses'
Commercial air travel, for instance, uses a LOT of fossil fuel, and contributes significantly to green house gases. But these guys are always jetting around for conferences and meetings, so they won't talk about that.
Agriculture and animal husbandry really need an overhaul to improve the environmental impacts. But these guys, probably many already vegans, just want to talk about plant-based diets, which require food shipped around by truck and huge commercial farms to grow. But, you know, these guys all live in large, gentrified city centers where ALL the food is shipped in (and they can buy it from Trader Joe's), so don't want any sustainable local agriculture around. It's always somebody else that needs to change their diet, not these self-important blow-hards.
Regenerative agriculture and the wide range of land management methodologies associated with it have the potential to create multiple win-win-win solutions. In addition to offering a timely response to the spectre of run-away climate change, these techniques help to restore soils, revitalize rural communities, build food, water and energy sovereignty, and support the process of re-localizing production and consumption — thereby building systemic resilience as the basis of thriving regenerative cultures.
But screw those rural folks, right? We just need corporations to grow our vegan crap that most people can't afford.
I am a crackpot
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Tuesday November 21, @05:42PM (2 children)
1- I agree that air travel is very polluting. And academics certainly go to conferences occasionally. Whether or not they go more often than non-academics is questionable. I'd argue that big business types travel by air significantly more often than academics ever could. Academics don't have the funding to go all the time even though they may want to.
2- Your whole vegan/city rant is just plain wrong. Carbon footprint of vegetables is much less than meats. No question about it. Also while the food does need to be trucked into a city, It's a lot more carbon friendly than everyone taking their individual cars and driving to and from the grocery store. In cities, people walk to grocery stores and walk back to their homes. No one drives.
You seem to have a lot of misconceptions (and outright contempt) for academics and vegans. There are definitely valid criticisms against both of those camps. However, your post contained none of those.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:50PM
It's not so obvious.
Animals can graze on hilly and rocky land that is unsuited to modern farm equipment. Without animals, we would be wasting land. Good farmland tends to get paved over because it is flat and has nice weather.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @05:50PM
You entire post was unnecessary, did you not read their SIG ;)?
