Speed cameras have been the focus of motorists' anger and frustration for years, although we are told repeatedly that they are an effective means of reducing death and injury on the roads. But is this really the case?
Whether speed cameras actually do save lives seems an easy assertion to test: measure the numbers of casualties at a site over a period, say two years; introduce a speed camera; re-measure the number of casualties over an equal period, and any reduction is due to the camera. But it's not really that simple. Many other factors are at play that might make cameras appear to be more effective than they really are. And these factors are often ignored when evaluating the performance of speed cameras at improving road safety.
Do speed cameras actually save lives?
[...] In road safety data, there is a general tendency for collision incidents at a site to reduce anyway following a short-term rise in their number, without any treatment (such as a speed camera) being applied. In statistics, this is known as regression-to-the-mean (or RTM). We also know that the long-term trend in collisions has generally been downward due to factors such as improved vehicle safety and better driver education[PDF].
So if we observe a reduction in casualties at a site following the installation of a camera, we need to ask how much of this reduction would have happened anyway (the RTM effect)? How much is due to general trends in road safety? And how much can we actually attribute to the camera itself?
[...] To make matters worse, half of the UK's fixed speed cameras may not even be turned on. So the situation is far from simple.
Methods to accurately account for RTM and trend often require knowledge of advanced statistics which may not always be available within a road safety team, and so it is likely that these confounding factors are not being considered consistently across the country.
[...] So, do speed cameras save lives? The answer is almost certainly yes, but probably not always to the extent that people are led to believe.
https://theconversation.com/do-speed-cameras-really-save-lives-87701
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @07:40PM (3 children)
As usual, our government (in the US, at least) sees fit to provide corporate welfare to the companies that make cameras like these. And what do we get in return? Well, since they're all proprietary, we have no idea exactly how they work. They're typically controlled by shady corporations that want to extort as much money from us as possible. Automated 'justice' is a terrible idea in absolutely all cases, as there should always be a human to verify that a crime actually took place, and a way to fight back against false charges.
I don't care how many lives they supposedly save, though I doubt they do. They are inherently unjust. No one should want to live in a mass surveillance society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @07:44PM (1 child)
Install cameras in your car, and GPS devices in your car, and use them.
Then you'll have evidence of your own, and you might thereby expose wrongdoing as well.
As always, the best check against abuse of power is competition.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @07:56PM
No, the best check against abuses of power is to take away an abusive government's toys. Just don't let them conduct mass surveillance on the populace. A number of cities in the US have successfully gotten rid of things like red-light cameras and speed cameras, so it's doable.
I'd rather be less safe than have these things, which generously assumes they do increase safety.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday November 21, @07:59PM
Here in San Diego speed camera tickets were a total of around $400 bucks.
Only $150 or so of that actually went to the city. You can guess with much accuracy where the remainder went.
Fortunately, sanity prevailed and the ones in San Diego were dismantled.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @07:42PM (3 children)
... are caused by traffic police and their various enforcement devices.
When cops pull over speeders, they often create a massive problem; they sometimes obstruct the way, they place themselves and the "offender" on the shoulder of the road, which is so dangerous that some States even require passers-by to merge into at least the next lane over; this slows down traffic, creates more opportunity for mistakes, and generally increases the tendency towards road rage.
It would be better just to let the speeder get to his destination.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @08:01PM (1 child)
So it works then!!!
Great news. .
Park an excess police car with light flashing and some random junker along the road, blow up doll in the driver seat and call it a day.
Cheaper than a camera installation.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday November 21, @08:49PM
Interesting how many posts you are making in this thread. Care to let us know your involvement?
Anyway, yet again you spout pure garbage. You are saying that the normal reaction to a police car on the side of the road (which is usually a reduction in average speed to a small fraction of the local limit) is a good thing?
You strongly support the large tailbacks that often occur (especially in peak times) on critical routes as being good?
You actually think we should find ways of artificially doing this to create this effect more often?
So, your basic position seems to be that actively punishing a large percentage of road users for doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG is a good idea.
I see..
Interesting viewpoint.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday November 21, @08:02PM
Well then slow down so the cop knows you're not gonna try to flee, pull of the next off-ramp, and pull over somewhere safe. And keep your registration and insurance on a flap thingy on one of those sun-blocking fold-thingies above your head so you don't have to freak the cop out reaching into your glovebox.
Bootlicking 101: knowing the exact right combination of being afraid and not being afraid will get you off the hook.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tfried on Tuesday November 21, @07:51PM (3 children)
Well ignorance of RTM effects is a minor pet peeve of mine, so thanks for bringing that up. But when criticizing methods, you better do it right. What the author does not even seem to think about, is that a speed camera could have effects on a larger area. Sure, if you are aware of a specific speed camera, that is certainly an extra strong reason to check your speed on a certain road. However, beyond this, a diffuse awareness that there might be speed cameras anywhere certainly helps drivers to discipline themselves. Good luck measuring that effect, of course.
So does this criticism make sense? The answer is almost certainly yes, but probably not to the extent that the author believes.
(Score: 2, Informative) by SparkyGSX on Tuesday November 21, @08:04PM (2 children)
The "larger area" effect could also work the other way around; personally, I have two obvious routes to a specific highway, which take about the same time to travel. One of them has 3 speed/red light cameras, the other has none. Guess which my usual route is? Also, when I do need to take the route with the cameras, I am usually speeding between the cameras, after slowing down for each, and accelerating when I've passed them. I've seen quite a few studies that found both speed and red light cameras increase the number of rear-end collisions near the camera, so I'm definitely not convinced there is er net-positive effect on road safety.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @08:14PM (1 child)
So what?
Not EVERYBODY driving through there does that, and they bring your speed down to a sane level simply by being there.
You can only pull your childish shenanigans on an empty road where it doesn't matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @08:16PM
Not EVERYBODY needs to do it for it to make a significant difference.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @07:57PM (1 child)
To hell with the cameras and the automated tickets and the ticket revenue fraud.
Just put up the speed-camera warning signs mid-block as are often found. That alone would work for a while.
If the problem persists add a Raspberry Pi Speed Cam [wordpress.com] to trigger a cheap flash in an empty camera shell. Don't bother recording anything - just use it to fire the flash.
Once a month send a cop out there with a real radar gun to issue tickets (preserving the illusion) and call it a day.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @08:02PM
Oh, thank you, sir. That is quite an interesting project! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @07:59PM (2 children)
No they don't. If they did, it would not be economically viable to place them, and yet it appears to be *very* economically viable. So much so that companies that make them only let you RENT them these days. The contract says you only get 55% of the ticket money and they get to place it where they want, when they want. In other words: as soon as they start 'saving lives', they are removed and put somewhere else, only for the problem to return.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @08:08PM (1 child)
That's not exactly true.
No police department wants to buy equipment that will be obsolete before its installed, and more trouble to maintain, calibrate, certify, and requiring staffing dollars they don't have.
They INSIST on renting them. There's no market for purchase only speed cameras.
Traffic monitoring cameras are purchased in droves (and some are rented as well). But these are highway departments, and much simpler devices, and they don't have to be calibrated and certified accurate.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday November 21, @08:43PM
Bullshit, pure bullshit - obviously you are not independent in this situation.
I know this is a commonly spun story, usually between the people writing the deals, and getting nice kickbacks on doing so (depending on how smart they are), and the vendors.
These devices do NOT go 'obsolete before they are installed', in fact the operational lifespan is at a minimum several years.
The paybacks on they is MASSIVE, and the percentage of tick revenue model is a simple fraud on the public.
Should we start paying police a percentage of the fines levied against their arrests? Actually, that would not be comparable, as the police dont judge fact.
We that is the equivalent to is paying JUDGES a percentage of the fines they levy - as the speed cameras themselves are delivering the verdict in 90+% of cases.
If these are being leased, the ONLY sane model is a fixed price lease - after all, the cost of the devices is fixed. Anything else needs to be hammered FAST.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @08:04PM (2 children)
If saving lives is the top priority, then intubating everyone and locking them inside their own individual coffin-sized cells will enable you to save and preserve life for as long as the body and technology can sustain it.
Since no one seems to seriously be advocating for that approach, there are higher priorities. While it's sad to see the state of subjects of modern England, those across the pond where lip service is still paid to the idea of people being free alongside a government shackled to a limited list of enumerated delegated powers, the self-ownership of one's own meatsack along with all the consequences of that state is still the highest priority of many.
"If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @08:12PM (1 child)
Why is it Mr. AC that I get the suspicion you would come down on EXACTLY the opposite side if the subject were texting while driving.
Don't get me wrong It was an excellent tin-foil rage, and probably quite cathartic for you.
But next time, just type it all out, experience the rage release, then close your browser before hitting submit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @08:40PM
I don't know why you pretend to be a mind reader. Only you could know that.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday November 21, @08:40PM
in Australia, driving offences also attract demerit points.
Offences in "schools zones" attract higher fines and more points.
You get the fine notification in the mail.
Not all cameras are well sign-posted (especially smaller streets leading to the camera)
School zones are 40km/h, where the "normal" speed limit, outside school zone times could be 50, 60, or even 70 km/h.
You can, unwittingly, get photographed in a school zone, doing the "non-school zone" limit, more than once, and not find out until several letters arrive, a week or two later.
(Possibly followed by one informing you you have lost your licence)
Lives saved! Dangerous driver punished!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 21, @08:46PM
In some cities speed cameras go hand-in-hand with shortening the yellow light in order to increase revenue.
In this situation, then No, it is NOT about safety or keeping you safe. They would prefer to create a more dangerous intersection to increase prophets.
Self driving cars might better negotiate these intersections because self driving cars have lots of censors that could potentially spot in advance the shorter yellow light if it could see a complete cycle before reaching the intersection.
