Stuff will be flown into space for the purpose of burning it so people can look at it:
Meteor showers are an awe-inspiring sight, and skywatchers often plan well in advance for their shot at spotting shooting stars as they rain down from the heavens. The rare events have, up until now, been a totally natural phenomenon, but one company is planning on turning on-demand meteor showers into big business, and it's scheduled its first man-made shooting star showcase for early 2019.
The company, called ALE, has created a spectacle it calls Sky Canvas, and it's as close to controlled meteor showers as we may ever get. What makes it so interesting is that this isn't some kind of slight of hand or illusion, but actual material dropped from special satellites burning up in the atmosphere to produce a brilliant light show overhead. It's wild, wild stuff.
The cube-shaped satellites that control ALE's Sky Canvas are tiny — less than two feet on each side — but they carry the proprietary pellets that create the "shooting stars" and can be controlled remotely from the ground. On command, the satellites release their payload, which then falls to Earth and, after coming into contact with the intense friction of the atmosphere, ignite.
Manmade explosions over Hiroshima?
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday November 21, @06:20PM
First time for everything I guess.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @06:20PM (1 child)
About 1000 miles west and slightly north.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 21, @07:20PM
"Artificial meteor shower over Pyongyang triggers massive fireworks all over Seoul"
What was that Pterry quote about people being eager to fight, and some random archduke just happening? Maybe we should stop pushing people to be on their toes. There isn't always going to be a smart Russian Colonel ready to doubt the launch warning.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Tuesday November 21, @06:34PM
TFS (and TFA) should use the correct term "sleight of hand", not "slight of hand", if it is going to use the term at all. Personally, I don't think the author understands the expression.
(Score: 1) by marknmel on Tuesday November 21, @07:13PM
Make sure you don't watch, and stay clear of the Triffid farm.
There is nothing that can't be solved with one more layer of indirection.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday November 21, @07:20PM
Not enough pollution down here, so lets start working on the Stratosphere and Mesosphere.
Quick, someone find a barn, and take these guys out behind it.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
