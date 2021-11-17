17/11/21/190248 story
posted by CoolHand on Tuesday November 21, @10:43PM
from the the-end-of-the-net-as-we-know-it dept.
from the the-end-of-the-net-as-we-know-it dept.
The FCC will reveal vote to repeal net neutrality this week
The new rules are expected to be announced on Wednesday, whilst most Americans are distracted by getting home to loved ones for Thanksgiving.
This will then be followed by a vote on 10 December, which would see the 2015 rules designed to protect the internet being torn down.
[...] The important point, as we've said before, is that once the genie is out of the bottle, getting it back in is almost impossible and for our readers outside the US, don't think this doesn't affect you - everything that passes through US servers will be affected in some way and will knock on to you.
FCC Will Reveal Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality This Week | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 15 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 21, @10:51PM (2 children)
There's only one way! Quick, to Cashmobile !
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by julian on Tuesday November 21, @11:05PM (1 child)
The dude used to work for Verizon. He still does, but he used to, too.
In other news, Mr. Fox appointed Chairman of hen house security.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:13PM
We all freaked out when Obama appointed somebody from the cable industry, but that worked out OK.
Trump had limited choices anyway. He didn't have free reign to pick just anybody. These people are McConnell approved.
It would be notable if somebody from the ARRL or NSA were a choice. No such choices were available.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @10:55PM
</discussion>
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by julian on Tuesday November 21, @11:00PM (1 child)
Before discussing, watch this short video [youtube.com] to review the issue and why NN is important for true competition and freedom. Net neutrality is the spirit of American capitalism: freedom to compete, even for the little guy. Anti-Net Neutrality is crony capitalism; only the multinational corporations get to play--you just get to PAY.
Don't be un-American!
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:10PM
Tier 1 network [wikipedia.org] is a network that can reach every other network on the Internet without purchasing IP transit or paying for peering.
YOU PAY because you are an ignorant insignificant tiny little nobody.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:06PM
The pendulum will just swing back to the democrats, and they'll reinstall their half-assed "neutrality" bill. And then they'll do something stupid and the pendulum will once again swing back to the republicans, and they'll repeal it again... repeat ad nauseum... People really do like to flog themselves with this bullshit. Always fun to watch until it can't be contained
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @11:13PM (3 children)
Some must have net neutrality, whereas others must not due to the corrupt nature of their businesses and governments.
Yet I've never actually heard any discussion of neutrality outside the US. Surely Soylent would have covered it.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:18PM (1 child)
China is Great. Everyone is connected to China Telecom and China Mobile and the entire network has one neutral Firewall.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 21, @11:39PM
... except via Japan.
This because some politico gave his nephew his own telecom company, at the expense of China Telecom.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday November 21, @11:55PM
Because we don't need to. Sure, there will be some hitchtes at first, but in this context (routing) the saying with "the Internet sees something-something as damage and routes around" really do apply.
We'll start by switching traffic via ... let me see... Brazil [soylentnews.org], India and South Africa [soylentnews.org], Cuba and Venezuela [cnet.com]?
Ah, I guess you can see the map by yourself [submarinecablemap.com].
If you want to go on the
- "but... Netflix and Apple and whatevs", let me remind that the CDN network is quite present where it needs to be. If more bandwidth is necessary, it will be created where necessary.
- online gaming - never seen anyone dying for not being able to play with/against USians
And the first that will look into getting their content/services presence less restricted and still cheap will be: Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix and derivatives. Not quite the destitutes of the business world - if they want the money, they'll move after them instead of waiting the money to come to them.
I don't know why I have this feeling the joke is on you, dear USian guys. Perhaps that Ajit-whats-his-name is doing the rest of the world a service, NSA wiretapping and whatnot.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:17PM (2 children)
The net neutrality loss is a small defect for an otherwise wonderful president. Life isn't all computer networks and telecom stuff.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 21, @11:25PM
We also care about self-driving cars and ride-sharing and living in poverty with a gig economy. Merica #2
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by julian on Tuesday November 21, @11:52PM
You're easy to please.
Muslim ban: slapped down in court multiple times
Wall: never getting built except for cute little prototype segments for racist congressmen to LARP around
Hillary: not locked up, never will be
NAFTA: not renegotiated, won't be
World opinion: down, getting worse
Indictments: started, more coming
Thankfully the Obama recovery hasn't been stalled, so Obama gets credit for doing things well enough to carry into Trump's presidency. That doesn't go in Trump's column either.
Man, you must be tired of all this winning! At least liberals are mad, which is all most Trumpkins really care about anyway.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Tuesday November 21, @11:42PM
China controls the Internet for political power and now the good ol’ U.S. of A. will do it for economic power. Different motives, same result: we will see in the Internet whatever those in power want and nothing else.
I can understand why the Chinese people don’t rebel against its government, i.e. anyone who tries get shot and forgotten. Why doesn’t people in the U.S. rebel against a government clearly against the people? I believe most people have been converted to the ideology (*) of the free-market.
I despair of this world.
(*) I’m against the ideology which is kind of being a Catholic and firmly believing the Pope is infallible, clearly, it is bullshit but the faithful believe it. I'm for the free market but the free market requires some agency, like the government, to maintain a level playing field and preventing abuses from big corporations.
Believing that the free market by itself will care enough not to pollute our drinking water, not feed us garbage and pay us a living wage is like believing in the infallibility of the Pope. Witness the FCC proposal, the dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the shrinking of national parks, et al. Once the government works for the big corporations, the people are nothing and have nothing. Thus my despair, the oppressed can’t fight and the free won’t.
Reply to This