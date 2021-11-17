from the roadrange++ dept.
Finer grained battery discharge boosts range:
Nissan Leafs, which go about 107 miles on a charge, sometimes end up relegated to commuter cars due to battery-life worries. The mass-market, standard Tesla Model 3 can go double that, but even that distance can be disconcerting on long road trips.
Both batteries could work about 50 percent longer with a device provisionally patented by Vanderbilt University's Ken Pence, professor of the practice of engineering management, and Tim Potteiger, a Ph.D. student in electrical engineering. It reconfigures modules in electric car battery packs to be online or offline—depending on whether they're going to pull down the other modules.
The two used Tesla's open-source, high-density, lithium-ion battery to model their method of improving durability, adding a controller to each of the battery's cells.
"We know there are some battery cells that run out of juice earlier than others, and when they do, the others run less efficiently," Potteiger said. "We make sure they all run out of energy at the same time, and there's none left over."
Is a 50% boost in range worth the expense of the extra controllers?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 22, @12:39AM (1 child)
My Early 2006' MacBook Pro's battery had a microcontroller.
Replace batteries were $100.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @12:47AM
The controllers cost pennies. The cost to license the patent, who knows.
(Score: 1) by Booga1 on Wednesday November 22, @12:57AM
If this also increases the usable amount of electricity extracted per charge that would normally be lost, it'll probably pay for itself pretty quickly.
Plus a 50% bump in range would make the cars feasible for a lot more people.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday November 22, @01:24AM
As usual with mandatory "battery life problems solved" articles, the snake oil content is high. Doesn't look like you actually get improved range, what you DO get is improved battery service life and that is a good thing. You get the "up to" 50% better range on aged batteries so since a battery is usually declared defunct at the 50% of original life point, at what would normally be the end of service life you could still be getting 75% of rated range. That is nice and almost certainly justifies the additional electronics. Whether it will justify licensing the patent is something we will need to see.
