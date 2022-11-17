Stories
Sinking Container Ships by Hacking Load Plan Software

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @03:47AM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

Now that's cyber-terrorism:

A Suezmax container ship can hold over 10,000 TEUs or “Twenty Foot Equivalent Units”. Most containers carried are double this length – FEUs or “Forty Foot Equivalent Units” – but that still means in the region of 5,000 containers.

Only around one third of that cargo is on-deck though – most is hidden in the holds, under massive hatch covers. To get a container out from the bottom of the hold could involve removing 50 containers from that hatch cover, removing the hatch cover, then taking a further 8 containers to access the bottom of a stack.

Screw up the load plan and you create chaos. What if the load plan, which is just a CSV list or similar, is hacked and modified? No-one knows what container is where. instead of taking 24-48 hours to load and unload, it could take weeks to manually re-inventory the ship. Time is money for a ship. Lots of money. Blocking a port for a period whilst the mess is resolved incurs enormous costs and could even jeopardise supplies to an entire country.

Seems like more bang-for-the-buck than an IED [Improvised Explosive Device].

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:03AM (#600038)

    tfa sounds like the plan is to simply scramble the container locations, someone that ordered widgets from China gets hoodies from Vietnam.

    Wouldn't it be more "fun" to load all the heavy containers on one side of the ship, so it rolls over?

    Of course it's no fun for me as the shipper if my cargo ends up in Davy Jones' locker.

  • (Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday November 22, @04:14AM

    by coolgopher (1157) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 22, @04:14AM (#600039)

    Row, row, row your boat...

