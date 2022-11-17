from the hands-in-the-cookie-jar dept.
Quartz has found that Android phones have been tracking user locations and sending them to Google throughout 2017:
Even if you take all of those precautions, phones running Android software gather data about your location and send it back to Google when they're connected to the internet, a Quartz investigation has revealed.
Since the beginning of 2017, Android phones have been collecting the addresses of nearby cellular towers—even when location services are disabled—and sending that data back to Google. The result is that Google, the unit of Alphabet behind Android, has access to data about individuals' locations and their movements that go far beyond a reasonable consumer expectation of privacy. Quartz observed the data collection occur and contacted Google, which confirmed the practice.
The cell tower addresses have been included in information sent to the system Google uses to manage push notifications and messages on Android phones for the past 11 months, according to a Google spokesperson. They were never used or stored, the spokesperson said, and the company is now taking steps to end the practice after being contacted by Quartz. By the end of November, the company said, Android phones will no longer send cell-tower location data to Google, at least as part of this particular service, which consumers cannot disable.
"In January of this year, we began looking into using Cell ID codes as an additional signal to further improve the speed and performance of message delivery," the Google spokesperson said in an email. "However, we never incorporated Cell ID into our network sync system, so that data was immediately discarded, and we updated it to no longer request Cell ID."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @07:07AM
Most ambitious data collector of all times caught cought collecting data, and lying about it to be able to collect even more! Promises to stop as soon as convenient. News at 11!
(Score: 2) by edIII on Wednesday November 22, @07:19AM (1 child)
Dear sweet holy fuck do we need to ditch Apple, Microsoft, and Google at least WRT phone software. This, right after their involvement with Quad9 DNS claiming the data would never be stored or used. Talk about a fucking technicality, "Oh it was just collected!". People think I'm nuts to use burner phones and keep switching them out.
Come on, Purism! We NEED an open phone based on Linux. I'll feel so much better, even if it has SystemD. That's how bad it is. It's the one area in life in which I would willingly subject myself to it. Well, that and my development laptop that can't work with anything but Win10 or Ubuntu. Technically I chose SystemD there too. I may be running into the arms of morons and poorly reviewed code, but at least it's not beholden to an organization that literally, for the life of it, can't stop invading our fucking spaces and shattering our privacy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @07:27AM
Why? Systemd also reports you to google :) https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=761658 [debian.org]
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday November 22, @07:26AM
I'm sure even if Google "immediately discarded" the data, the NSA didn't. Which was probably the entire point.
