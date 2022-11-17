Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Free Wheelin' in New York: the Big Apple Bike Boom

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @08:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the No-sweat!-Oh...-wait. dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Pedal power:

Expanding bike lanes, handing out free helmets and making lessons free: New York is making great strides in encouraging pedal power at the expense of exhaust fumes, even if some cyclists are still nervous about navigating bottleneck traffic.

For years, the city of 8.5 million—which has the most extensive public transport network in the United States—stood and watched the bike boom take off in European capitals.

In 2013, then billionaire mayor Michael Bloomberg launched the Citi Bike sharing scheme and since then, New York has seen the fastest growth rate in cycle use of any big US city.

"The city has come a long ways in terms of having a much stronger commitment to promoting bicycling," says Rich Conroy, education director for Bike New York, a non-profit organization that encourages safe cycling.

"People realize we can't grow as a city by building more streets and adding more cars," explained Conroy.

Get exercise time in, lose weight, get to work, and save money all at the same time. What's not to love?

Original Submission


«  Google Caught Tracking Android User Location Data
Free Wheelin' in New York: the Big Apple Bike Boom | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday November 22, @08:55AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 22, @08:55AM (#600110)

    What's not to love?

    Can't fit a holder for supersized soda cans on a bicycle frame.

    Where's the sweet sense of the won victory [wikipedia.org], the celebration of the size [theyeshivaworld.com], the smell of freedom... I mean the XXL McFreedomFries [ytimg.com]?

    (grin)

(1)