Given that collaboration [in science] is the norm, you may be asking yourself the eternal question: Who cares? How does the image of a lone scientist hero cause any danger to me?
The problem arises when there is a debate about a scientific topic. Following this structure, debate is a necessary and encouraged part of the scientific process. This debate happens before the idea is released to anyone outside of a few scientists and, while it can become heated at times, takes place with great respect between proponents of different viewpoints.
The danger can come when scientific results are released to the public. Our society now provides a platform for anyone to comment, regardless of his or her education, experience or even knowledge of the topic at hand.
While this is an excellent method of disseminating knowledge, it can also provide a platform for any opinion—regardless of the weight of data behind it—to be equal to that released in more traditional scientific ways.
Particularly in today's largely populist climate, people are looking to see the lone scientist hero overthrow the perceived dominance of facts coming from academia.
And herein lies the problem. In this situation, the opinion of a lone commenter may be considered on equal footing with that of tens or hundreds of people who have made the subject their life's work to ensure their interpretations are correct.
Everybody is entitled to their own scientific opinion, but everybody is not entitled to their own scientific facts?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday November 22, @12:49PM (2 children)
> The danger can come when scientific results are released to the public. Our society now provides a platform for anyone to comment, regardless of his or her education, experience or even knowledge of the topic at hand
In other words, the danger can come from the scientific method itself. All of this because... climate change?
Which is nothing more than a way to steer away the debate from the nastier topic, pollution? Which is wanted and not an unavoidable side effect? because it clearly INCREASES the amount of control of the elite on the peons, because when the peons need therapy just to stay alive they are effectively pwned?
But OK, let's keep looking at the nail of the finger pointing at the moon.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday November 22, @01:06PM
"the danger can come from the scientific method itself"
Not exactly. The scientific method doesn't require anyone to broadcast their flimsy deductions and hypothesis based on inadequate research. It's alright for people to discuss science that they only partly understand, but passing yourself off as a "scientist" while doing so is dishonest. Trying to publish your opinion in a scientific journal amounts to fraud.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @01:08PM
The scientific method consists of clueless people making clueless comments about things they don't understand? I don't think so.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday November 22, @01:00PM (2 children)
How about we base our response to challenge on facts and the rigor of the experiment, rather than the perceived authority levels of the various parties? This sounds a lot like a defense of the new tribalist 'science', where authority is what really matters.
If the "hundreds of people" are wrong, they are wrong. They will probably be right more often than not, but groupthink is dangerous to the advancement of human knowledge and thrives in this kind of environment. Judging based on authority rather than facts is a good way to protect groupthink.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 22, @01:06PM (1 child)
Agreed. I know lots of very dumb people with PhDs. I know some very bright people without PhDs. A flawed statistical analysis is still flawed.
The problem is that most people are not trained with proper ability to judge critically an argument for or against a particular topic. One might argue that most people cannot properly understand statistics due to lack of maths sort of brain, but at least being able to judge different arguments (e.g. understanding common logical fallacies, difference between emotive and evidence-based arguments, etc) should be reachable by most people, with some reasonable training.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday November 22, @01:15PM
Indeed, and going further along this line of reasoning....
If there is an issue of such huge public import that resolving it would require potentially devastating economic changes, the public must be informed about it in intimate detail and should be expected to study it themselves. Of course this would have to include all raw data, computer code, etc. It should be pushed by trying to explain in as detailed a manner as possible why the conclusions are what they are.
Instead what we get is, "Some really important people decided this. Trust them. Any discussion or questioning makes you a heretic unless you are one of the anointed authorities. Oh and the raw data and model parameters are not included in the paywalled paper."
This is neither scientific, nor democratic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @01:14PM
The solitary scientist will soon be considered the ultimate threat to mankind. Biology research can be done with ever cheaper methods, equipment, and faster computers and more capable software. Results can be shared and discussed using "solitary social networks" on the dark web. Off the grid biology can lead to the production of drugs, deadly diseases, supersoldiers, and a lot more. The opinions of po-lice, ethicysts, and plebeians can be ignored as long as you don't get caught. Long live the solitary scientist.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday November 22, @01:18PM
Science is overrated, very expensive, and it's out of control. We need a little bit of it, but right now we have much more than we need. In a time of limited resources, one must ensure that the nation is getting the greatest bang for the buck. We cannot simply throw money at these institutions and assume that the nation will be well served. And let me tell you, we just won't have the money to throw. Because we're doing the biggest tax cut ever. What we ought to focus on is assessing where we need to be as a nation and then applying resources to those areas where we need the most work. Our efforts to support research and public health initiatives will have to be balanced with other demands for scarce resources. Working with Congress -- the people’s representatives -- my administration will work to establish national priorities and then we will work to make sure that adequate resources are assigned to achieve our goals. Adequate resources, not one penny more. Look at what's happening with every agency. Scientists getting rich off waste, fraud and abuse. We're looking very carefully at every one of those guys.
Innovation has always been one of the great by-products of free market systems. Entrepreneurs have always found entries into markets by giving consumers more options for the products they desire. The government should do all it can to reduce barriers to entry into markets and should work at creating a business environment where fair trade is as important as free trade. Similarly, the federal government should encourage innovation in the areas of space exploration and investment in research and development across the broad landscape of academia. Though there are increasing demands to cut taxes, curtail spending and to "balance" the federal budget, we must make the commitment to invest in science, engineering, health care and other areas that will make the lives of Americans better, safer and more prosperous. Much, much more prosperous. Laws that tilt the scales toward special interests must be modified to balance the needs of society with the preservation of our valuable living resources. My administration will strike that balance by bringing all stakeholders to the table to determine the best approach to seeking and setting that balance.
There is still much that needs to be investigated in the field of "climate change." But sometimes a little science can be a good thing. Perhaps the best use of our LIMITED financial resources should be in dealing with making sure that every person in the world has clean water. Every, every person. Perhaps we should focus on eliminating lingering diseases around the world like malaria. Perhaps we should focus on efforts to increase food production to keep pace with an ever-growing world population. Perhaps we should be focused on developing energy sources and power production that alleviates the need for dependence on fossil fuels. It should be the goal of the American people and their government to achieve energy independence as soon as possible. Energy independence means exploring and developing every possible energy source including wind, solar, nuclear and bio-fuels. Not too much wind. Let me tell you, the wind is a very deceiving thing. First of all, we don’t make the windmills in the United States. They’re made in Germany and Japan. They’re made out of massive amounts of steel, which goes into the atmosphere, whether it’s in our country or not, it goes into the atmosphere. They kill all the birds. In France they were going to build a wind farm on a battlefield. UNBELIEVABLE! A thriving market system will allow consumers to determine the best sources of energy for future consumption. Further, with the United States, Canada and Mexico as the key energy producers in the world, we will live in a safer, more productive and more prosperous world.
And we need more of the science of fixing brains. Here we have Noah, a guy who came to us from the year 2028. And his brain is in terrible, terrible shape. So many things wrong with him, even in 2028 they couldn't fix it all. And we have Crooked Hillary, who made terrible decisions. Obviously she has a bad brain because, as stated by Bernie, she has bad judgement. And yet she fooled a lot, a lot of people. What does that say about the American people, mentally? This is one of the great unfolding tragedies in America today. We have no idea how brains work, let alone how to fix brains that go bad. And a lot, a lot are going bad. You look at what happened in Las Vegas, the Mandalay Bay thing. It's not a guns thing, it's a brains thing. This entire field of interest must be examined and a comprehensive solution set must be developed so that we can keep people safe and productive.
Scientific advances do require long term investment. This is why we must have programs such as a viable space program and institutional research that serve as incubators to innovation and the advancement of science and engineering in a number of fields. We should also bring together stakeholders and examine what the priorities ought to be for the nation. Conservation of resources and finding ways to feed the world beg our strong commitment as do dedicated investment in making the world a healthier place. The nation is best served by a President and administration that have a vision for a greater, better America. We must decide on how best to proceed so that we can make lives better, safer and more prosperous. Much, much, much more prosperous. #MAGA 🇺🇸
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @01:28PM
Some of the greatest discoveries known to mankind have been done by solitary scientists (or at least a small group).
(Score: 2) by mth on Wednesday November 22, @01:30PM
A statement isn't scientific because it is made by a scientist, but because it is proven mathematically or experimentally, or built on solid evidence for sciences where hard proof is not possible (such as history).
However, the average reader does not have enough knowledge of the field to evaluate the proof or evidence, so they'll accept or reject the statement based on authority instead. And it's tempting to accept someone as an authority if they happen to confirm a pre-existing bias.
I don't think the myth of the solitary genius is the main issue though. There is so much misinformation being spread, both deliberate and because of incompetence or rushed jobs, that confidence in authories in general has eroded. I don't know if the level of disinformation has actually risen or whether we're just more aware of it, but the effect is the same. If you feel you can't trust the establishment, it becomes easier for any other source to be considered equally authorative. This doesn't just apply to science, but also to for example the media.
