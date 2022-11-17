from the ask-Sigmund-Freud dept.
For the first time ever astronomers have studied an asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was traveling through space for millions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object. The new results appear in the journal Nature on 20 November 2017.
On 19 October 2017, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i picked up a faint point of light moving across the sky. It initially looked like a typical fast-moving small asteroid, but additional observations over the next couple of days allowed its orbit to be computed fairly accurately. The orbit calculations revealed beyond any doubt that this body did not originate from inside the Solar System, like all other asteroids or comets ever observed, but instead had come from interstellar space. Although originally classified as a comet, observations from ESO and elsewhere revealed no signs of cometary activity after it passed closest to the Sun in September 2017. The object was reclassified as an interstellar asteroid and named 1I/2017 U1 (`Oumuamua)[1].
"We had to act quickly," explains team member Olivier Hainaut from ESO in Garching, Germany. "`Oumuamua had already passed its closest point to the Sun and was heading back into interstellar space."
... [1] The Pan-STARRS team’s proposal to name the interstellar objet[sic] was accepted by the International Astronomical Union, which is responsible for granting official names to bodies in the Solar System and beyond. The name is Hawaiian and more details are given here. The IAU also created a new class of objects for interstellar asteroids, with this object being the first to receive this designation. The correct forms for referring to this object are now: 1I, 1I/2017 U1, 1I/`Oumuamua and 1I/2017 U1 (`Oumuamua). Note that the character before the O is an okina. So, the name should sound like H O u mu a mu a. Before the introduction of the new scheme, the object was referred to as A/2017 U1.
http://eso.org/public/news/eso1737
-- submitted from IRC. See also here.
The solar system's first "interstellar interloper" has been named 1I/ʻOumuamua. It is the first known "hyperbolic asteroid" from outside the solar system:
The first known asteroid to visit our Solar System from interstellar space has been given a name. Scientists who have studied its speed and trajectory believe it originated in a planetary system around another star.
The interstellar interloper will now be referred to as 'Oumuamua, which means "a messenger from afar arriving first" in Hawaiian. The name reflects the object's discovery by a Hawaii-based astronomer using an observatory on Maui. It was discovered on 19 October this year by Rob Weryk, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy.
[...] Scientists who have made observations of 'Oumuamua, say that despite its exotic origins, the asteroid is familiar in appearance. In a paper submitted to Astrophysical Journal Letters, they argue that its size, rotation, and reddish colour are similar to those of asteroids in our Solar System. Measuring about 180m by 30m, it resembles a chunky cigar.
"The most remarkable thing about ['Oumuamua'] is that, except for its shape, how familiar and physically unremarkable it is," said co-author Jayadev Rajagopal from the US National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO).
Also at the National Optical Astronomy Observatory and Scientific American.
Previously: Possible Interstellar Asteroid/Comet Enters Solar System
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @03:46PM (5 children)
wikipedia: As of 2013, Voyager 1 was moving with a velocity of 17 kilometers per second (11 mi/s) relative to the Sun.
wikipedia As a result of its strong hyperbolic trajectory, Oumuamua will exit the Solar System in roughly 20,000 years.
Guys .... has an inclination of 123° with respect to the ecliptic,[n 4] and had a speed of 26.33 km/s (58,900 mph) relative to the Sun when in interstellar space, which peaked at 87.71 km/s (196,200 mph) at perihelion.[8][n 5]
this thing came in 9kps faster then voyager is leaving. it sped up by ~3.5 as it shot by the sun ... and now its written to take 20k yrs to leave our system?? how can that be? how fast is it now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:00PM
I think this means that we can look forward to 20,000 years of headlines every 2 or 3 years that Voyager has once again entered the heliopause.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday November 22, @04:02PM (2 children)
The object was moving faster because it was deep in the gravity well of the Sun. And it'll take that long to leave the Solar System, because the latter is big.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:23PM
exactly!! as our system radius is 50 years of voyagers big, Oumuamua would now be 50/20000 or 1/400th the speed of voyager.
from 1.5*Vs to Vs/400 is a lot of speed lost! ..... we're going to have space-races to this thing if its really this slow.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:23PM
Least helpful comment of the day. Compared to voyager having already "left the system" it doesn't make sense.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 22, @04:27PM
If Planet Nine is real and 1,000 AU away (at time of approach), it would take over 180 years to get there at 26 km/s [wolframalpha.com].
Objects closer than the distance to the halfway point between Sol and Alpha Centauri could be said to be a part of our solar system. 2 light years / 26 km/s [wolframalpha.com] = ~23,000 years.
From Wikipedia:
I'd say that's about 0.65 AU per month. 156,000 AU in 20,000 years. That's 2.467 light years, more than half the distance to Alpha Centauri, although perhaps it is not aimed anywhere near Alpha Centauri.
There are probably some objects orbiting the Sun [wikipedia.org] at a maximum distance of 1 light year or more (only the most eccentric/cometary orbits are known since objects more distant than about 100 AU are undiscovered, but you can calculate the extreme aphelions of objects with close-ish perihelions):
Is it useful to say this thing will "exit the solar system" in 20,000 years? I don't know.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday November 22, @03:46PM (2 children)
" “the object is highly elongated: about ten times as long as it is wide ... dense, possibly rocky or with high metal content,"
Yep. [wikipedia.org]
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Wednesday November 22, @03:58PM
That would be 9/4ths as long as it is wide, if "long" and "wide" are its largest and second-largest observable dimensions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:24PM
It looks like Star Treks planet killer, or Cheech & Chongs new movie "Up In Space"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @03:55PM (1 child)
Rama.
Well, one article I read noted that the brightness curve indicates it's rotating every 7.3 hours (iirc), I imagine end-over-end. For size, I got the impression of 1 standard football field (checked Wikipedia, and it lists 180 × 30 × 30 meters).
So it's a bit small for an O'Neill cylinder. I wondered if maybe it was designed for standing on either endcap as being "up" instead of along the sides, but 30 meters is really, really small. If it's aliens, it perhaps has a crew compliment of maybe 5 or so, just to pull a figure out of my arse. Assuming, of course, the Ramans are similar size to a human.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:12PM
Oh, for comparison if the Wikipedia dimensions are accurate, it's a bit bigger than the proposed Columbia-class of submarines [wikipedia.org]. Crew compliment of 155. Though we need to subtract from that to allow space for provisions necessary for an interstellar journey. So I'll keep my estimate at 5.
