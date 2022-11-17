from the punishment-should-fit-the-crime dept.
Uber Paid Hackers to Keep Massive Cyberattack Quiet
Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies Inc., a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year. This week, the ride-hailing firm ousted its chief security officer and one of his deputies for their roles in keeping the hack under wraps, which included a $100,000 payment to the attackers.
Compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world, the company told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The personal information of about 7 million drivers was accessed as well, including some 600,000 U.S. driver's license numbers. No Social Security numbers, credit card information, trip location details or other data were taken, Uber said.
"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it." - Dara Khosrowshahi
At the time of the incident, Uber was negotiating with U.S. regulators investigating separate claims of privacy violations. Uber now says it had a legal obligation to report the hack to regulators and to drivers whose license numbers were taken. Instead, the company paid hackers to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. Uber said it believes the information was never used but declined to disclose the identities of the attackers.
See also: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-21/uber-concealed-cyberattack-that-exposed-57-million-people-s-data submitted by LoRdTAW.
Is it just me, or does Uber dig itself deeper each time?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:38PM (2 children)
There's no way to trust them to "delete" the data and not resell it. If you pay them the ransom and they don't follow through, you can't do anything about it.
The only possible way I can see it working is promising to pay a monthly "hush" fee over several years, and stop paying if leaks or misuse of the data is discovered.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Wednesday November 22, @05:03PM (1 child)
If it was a group with an established reputation I could see it being probabilistically believable.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday November 22, @05:30PM
If it was hackers with an established reputation, they probably would have asked for more than just $100k
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @04:43PM
Next big thing?
Go get the domain nuber.com (Not uber.com)
Start something interesting/fun there.
Repeat for other's (Nexxon)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday November 22, @05:11PM
Sure, it's a bad thing for them to incentivize this kind of blackmail, but maybe it would have been worse for Uber if this had gotten out. Although what assurance do they have that this info won't be sold or leaked?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday November 22, @05:36PM
So what's the problem? This sounds like a Free Market Solution (TM) to me, just like all the foaming gibbertarian morons on this site clamor for. Why is this a bad thing, O Sultans of Laissez-Faire?
