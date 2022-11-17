Stories
Indian Grad Sues Oxford Uni After 17 Years for not Getting Top Grades

An Oxford graduate's failure to get a top degree cost him a lucrative legal career, the High Court has heard.

Faiz Siddiqui alleges "inadequate" teaching on his modern history course resulted in him getting a low upper second degree in June 2000. He blames staff being absent on sabbatical leave and is suing the university for £1m. Oxford denies negligence and causation and says the case is "massively" outside the legal time limit.He said: "Whilst a 2:1 degree from Oxford might rightly seem like a tremendous achievement to most, it fell significantly short of Mr Siddiqui's expectations and was, to him, a huge disappointment."

Mr Mallalieu said his employment history in legal and tax roles was "frankly poor" and he was now unemployed, rather than having a career at the tax bar in England or a major US law firm. Mr Siddiqui also said his clinical depression and insomnia have been significantly exacerbated by his "inexplicable failure". Julian Milford, for Oxford University, told the court Mr Siddiqui complained about insufficient resources, but had only described the teaching as "a little bit dull".

Perhaps he might find employment with "This is Windows calling..."

  • (Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM

    by LVDOVICVS (6131) on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM (#600278)

    A loser trying to earn loser money. He'll probably fail at that, too.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM

    by zocalo (302) on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM (#600279)
    After this washes out I think something like that's going to be about his best remaining option, or maybe ambulance chasing if he's still determined to pursue a legal career. A degree really only helps you get a foot in the door, and a 2.1 from *anywhere* reasonable reputable is enough still (just about) enough to achieve that, let alone Oxford. Assuming you achieve that, then the rest of your career success is entirely down to you on how well you do in the interview, then how much effort you put into it, and what you achieve in the process. My last few interviews with employers haven't even discussed my education - it's been entirely about the stuff I've done in past roles and the professional qualifications obtained in the process. Maybe the tuition just didn't live up to expectations, maybe it really wasn't up to scratch, but that's clearly not the sole culprit here.

    Failing to take responsibility for your own failings, demonstrated propensity to sue, clear failure to grasp some basic concepts of his chosen profession (the UK statue of limitations is a most twelve years, and usually six or less unless he's claiming fraudulent breach of trust), *and* getting it splashed all over the media to make any prospective employers aware of the fact? Yup, that crater over there contains the shattered remains of any prospects of a decent and reputable legal career, let alone the stratospheric one sought. Then again, there's always "right to be forgotten".
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:31PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:31PM (#600280)

    modern history course

    employment history in legal and tax roles

    So an educator is responsible for poor employment history in fields you never even studied? How did somebody this fucking stupid ever make the grades required for Oxford admission?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:50PM (#600286)
      2.1 GPA.

  • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday November 22, @06:42PM (2 children)

    by Kilo110 (2853) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 22, @06:42PM (#600283)

    I'm not familiar with British grading methodology. Can anyone explain what this signifies?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by tizan on Wednesday November 22, @06:53PM

      by tizan (3245) on Wednesday November 22, @06:53PM (#600287)

      2nd class and upper division

      1st class, 2nd class and 3rd class are defined differently in different courses...In science in the 80's and 90's 1st class was usually an aggreate of 70% marks and above. 2nd class would be from 50% to 70%.....a 2:1 means may be 60% to 70%...in that scheme. but where the cutoff is varies from school to school and the subject matter etc..

       

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:55PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:55PM (#600290)

      A 2:1 is the most common degree. [wikipedia.org] Actually some employers bin CV's from those who graduate with a 1st class, especially where the role requires social interaction. Anything lower than a 2:1 is (in reality) considered a failure. Every child gets a trophy, the fact some are engraved with "3:1 == retard" should not concern anybody.

