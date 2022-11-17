from the you-couldn't-make-this-stuff-up dept.
An Oxford graduate's failure to get a top degree cost him a lucrative legal career, the High Court has heard.
Faiz Siddiqui alleges "inadequate" teaching on his modern history course resulted in him getting a low upper second degree in June 2000. He blames staff being absent on sabbatical leave and is suing the university for £1m. Oxford denies negligence and causation and says the case is "massively" outside the legal time limit.He said: "Whilst a 2:1 degree from Oxford might rightly seem like a tremendous achievement to most, it fell significantly short of Mr Siddiqui's expectations and was, to him, a huge disappointment."
Mr Mallalieu said his employment history in legal and tax roles was "frankly poor" and he was now unemployed, rather than having a career at the tax bar in England or a major US law firm. Mr Siddiqui also said his clinical depression and insomnia have been significantly exacerbated by his "inexplicable failure". Julian Milford, for Oxford University, told the court Mr Siddiqui complained about insufficient resources, but had only described the teaching as "a little bit dull".
Perhaps he might find employment with "This is Windows calling..."
(Score: 2) by LVDOVICVS on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM
A loser trying to earn loser money. He'll probably fail at that, too.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Wednesday November 22, @06:29PM
Failing to take responsibility for your own failings, demonstrated propensity to sue, clear failure to grasp some basic concepts of his chosen profession (the UK statue of limitations is a most twelve years, and usually six or less unless he's claiming fraudulent breach of trust), *and* getting it splashed all over the media to make any prospective employers aware of the fact? Yup, that crater over there contains the shattered remains of any prospects of a decent and reputable legal career, let alone the stratospheric one sought. Then again, there's always "right to be forgotten".
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:31PM (1 child)
So an educator is responsible for poor employment history in fields you never even studied? How did somebody this fucking stupid ever make the grades required for Oxford admission?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:50PM
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday November 22, @06:42PM (2 children)
I'm not familiar with British grading methodology. Can anyone explain what this signifies?
(Score: 3, Informative) by tizan on Wednesday November 22, @06:53PM
2nd class and upper division
1st class, 2nd class and 3rd class are defined differently in different courses...In science in the 80's and 90's 1st class was usually an aggreate of 70% marks and above. 2nd class would be from 50% to 70%.....a 2:1 means may be 60% to 70%...in that scheme. but where the cutoff is varies from school to school and the subject matter etc..
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @06:55PM
A 2:1 is the most common degree. [wikipedia.org] Actually some employers bin CV's from those who graduate with a 1st class, especially where the role requires social interaction. Anything lower than a 2:1 is (in reality) considered a failure. Every child gets a trophy, the fact some are engraved with "3:1 == retard" should not concern anybody.
