17/11/22/1557211 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @07:42PM
from the ABBA++ dept.
from the ABBA++ dept.
Spotted at Lobsters is a thread about a stackoverflow question on man; why does running "man -w" report "gimme gimme gimme" when run at 00:30?
This gets this response:
Pretty much the whole story is in the commit. The maintainer of man is a good friend of mine, and one day six years ago I jokingly said to him that if you invoke man after midnight it should print "gimme gimme gimme", because of the Abba song called "Gimme gimme gimme a man after midnight":
Well, he did actually put it in. A few people were amused to discover it, and we mostly forgot about it until today.
The commit in question, and more commentary over at HackerNews.
Anyone know of other good easter eggs that have cropped up unexpectedly and caught users out?
Why "man -w" will Sometimes Print "gimme gimme gimme" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snow on Wednesday November 22, @07:49PM (4 children)
I usually put little Easter eggs in my documentation and that's how I know no one ever reads it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday November 22, @08:10PM (2 children)
man is documentation - and people do use it.
Also, most people wish the stuff they use to do actual work wasn't trying to be funny or witty. There are other venues for that.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday November 22, @08:40PM
[Citation needed]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday November 22, @08:57PM
Pssh, you're just jealous 'cause YOUR Aptitude doesn't have Super Cow Powers!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday November 22, @08:48PM
Same with me, and in the comments of scripts and code. The actual code doesn't have any.
I know not many people read them, because they're mostly strange quotes and jokes I never get asked about.
But sometimes someone chuckles and gives me a friendly look, and its all worth it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday November 22, @08:10PM (4 children)
Yeah, stuff like this will help people see that Linux is an option for professional computing and not just a hobby for a bunch of nerds...
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday November 22, @08:13PM (2 children)
Linux is just trying to look as professional as Microsoft [wikipedia.org]...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Wednesday November 22, @08:23PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Wednesday November 22, @08:30PM
Sad, that flight simulator was the best bit of Excel.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday November 22, @08:50PM
Then you can shove it, we don't need it.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday November 22, @08:15PM
It was in the 2Market home shopping CD. This was about the last of the multimedia CDROMs, just before the dot-com boom took off.
It had catalogs for such merchants as land's end, and absolutely positively had to be delivered to end users by Black Friday.
My coworker said "Hey Mike, look at this!" then clicked on his name in the credits. It displayed a picture of him holding his newborn son. "Do you want to put anything in it?"
When you clicked on my name, you got a recording of me saying "Hi Mom!".
This was a contract job. Medior - my employer - was a multimedia developer who mostly did sales presentation CDs for big businesses. 2Market was a new... market... for us. Medior pressed 250,000 CDs, then delivered them to the customer.
Who discovered our Easter egg.
The customer wanted the CDs repressed. Barry Schuler, the president of medior, got down on his knees and begged not to have to do that. The customer relented.
The company celebrated by renting out a pool hall. During the party one of the execs asked me why I that that Easter egg was a good idea. Oopsy.
I think apologized to Barry Schuler, who assigned me the special task of ensuring that no one ever did that again.
Donate To Soggy Jobs [soggy.jobs]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday November 22, @08:50PM
The panopoly of Apple Newton Easter Eggs [mackido.com]. All pretty good. But none better than you could search for Area 51 as a location and then for the rest of the day it would replace your Dates icons with aliens and ships.
Reply to This