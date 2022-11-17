Stories
Bird Carcass Strangely Intact After Impact With Landing Plane

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @10:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the good-thing-they-didn't-hit-a-flying-pig dept.
News

edIII writes:

The intact carcass of a bird dangles from a plane after colliding with the aircraft approaching Miami International Airport.

This would seem to defy the laws of physics, or that just the bird's neck is Kryptonian. It's name is being witheld until the next of kin is notified....

  • (Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday November 22, @10:08PM

    by Snow (1601) on Wednesday November 22, @10:08PM (#600379) Journal

    I guess you could say it stuck the landing.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 22, @10:28PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Wednesday November 22, @10:28PM (#600388)

    What if it is a turkey that impacts a landing plane?

  • (Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM

    by sjames (2882) on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM (#600391) Journal

    It's an unregistered BIODRONE!!! Alert the FAA, the FCC, CIA, and the ADA (Because why not).

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM (#600393)

    ...the bird was frozen.

  • (Score: 1) by ataradov on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM

    by ataradov (4776) on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM (#600394) Homepage

    It is probably stuck on a Pitot tube.

