17/11/22/1621224 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @10:03PM
from the good-thing-they-didn't-hit-a-flying-pig dept.
The intact carcass of a bird dangles from a plane after colliding with the aircraft approaching Miami International Airport.
This would seem to defy the laws of physics, or that just the bird's neck is Kryptonian. It's name is being witheld until the next of kin is notified....
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday November 22, @10:08PM
I guess you could say it stuck the landing.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday November 22, @10:28PM
What if it is a turkey that impacts a landing plane?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM
It's an unregistered BIODRONE!!! Alert the FAA, the FCC, CIA, and the ADA (Because why not).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM
...the bird was frozen.
(Score: 1) by ataradov on Wednesday November 22, @10:36PM
It is probably stuck on a Pitot tube.
