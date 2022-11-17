17/11/22/1624205 story
posted by martyb on Thursday November 23, @12:24AM
from the conquer,-divide,-and-quit dept.
from the conquer,-divide,-and-quit dept.
"Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) said on Tuesday that Meg Whitman was stepping down as chief executive officer, sending its shares down 7.4 percent in trading after the bell.
Whitman engineered the biggest breakup in corporate history during her 6 year tenure at the helm, creating HPE and PC-and-printer business HP Inc from parent Hewlett Packard Co in 2015." http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/21/hp-enterprise-ceo-meg-whitman-steps-down.html
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/21/hp-enterprise-ceo-meg-whitman-steps-down.html
Meg Whitman Resigns | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:06AM
And, she's probably a fascist. She's got to go.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:18AM
... sexual harassment of herself.
Reply to This