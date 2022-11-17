Stories
Meg Whitman Resigns

posted by martyb on Thursday November 23, @12:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the conquer,-divide,-and-quit dept.
Business

realDonaldTrump writes:

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) said on Tuesday that Meg Whitman was stepping down as chief executive officer, sending its shares down 7.4 percent in trading after the bell.

Whitman engineered the biggest breakup in corporate history during her 6 year tenure at the helm, creating HPE and PC-and-printer business HP Inc from parent Hewlett Packard Co in 2015." http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/21/hp-enterprise-ceo-meg-whitman-steps-down.html

http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/11/21/hp-enterprise-ceo-meg-whitman-steps-down.html

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:06AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:06AM (#600448)

    And, she's probably a fascist. She's got to go.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:18AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @01:18AM (#600450)

    ... sexual harassment of herself.

