Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Flat Earther Plans Manned Steam-Powered Rocket Launch

posted by martyb on Thursday November 23, @02:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the live-streamed-or-live-steamed? dept.
Science

MichaelDavidCrawford writes:

"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to ascend to 1800 feet in a $20,000 steam-powered rocket.

He has flown in rockets before, mostly successfully, but was injured by the acceleration.

Despite that he claims "science is science fiction", he used documented engineering formulas because they are known to work, despite that the science behind them is bogus.

It will be live-streamed on Hughes' YouTube channel, possibly also on Pay-Per-View.

Original Submission


«  Meg Whitman Resigns
Flat Earther Plans Manned Steam-Powered Rocket Launch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 23, @02:49AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @02:49AM (#600478) Homepage Journal

    Wow, he sounds like a real Challenger!

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 23, @03:04AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @03:04AM (#600483)

    More details on Forbes [forbes.com]

    In 2016 Hughes launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund his mile-long flight on a rocket. Unfortunately, he was only able to raise $310 of his $150,000 goal. Soon after, Hughes became a flat-earth believer, perhaps in an attempt to boost his funding base.

    His second campaign on GoFundMe, this time titled "Flat Earth Community Rocket Launch" raised almost $8,000 toward Hughes rocket launch. It appears Hughes found the community he needed to help fund his homemade rocket.

    Now, the rubber meets the road as Hughes launches himself this Saturday on his newest homemade rocket. He won't have the opportunity to test the rocket before he climbs in for its mile-long journey. The launch will be live streamed on Hughes' YouTube channel. The launch is scheduled between 2 and 3pm PST.

    The Guardian [theguardian.com]

    Hughes has stated that once he lands at the weekend, he intends to announce that he is running for the governorship of California.
    ...
    Flat Earth theory has seen a resurgence in recent years, fuelled by online message boards and some high-profile endorsements from celebrities. ...
    In the NBA, Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving made headlines for appearing to endorse the idea that the Earth is flat, and former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal surprised everyone in March by declaring the same. “I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me,” he said in a March podcast, before later retracting the claim saying he’d been joking. Irving has also recently distanced himself from the belief.

    But Hughes is not alone in his quest to reach the sky to test established science. Rapper BoB has made social media posts supporting the theory in the past, and is currently attempting to raise $1m to place “multiple weather balloons and satellites into space, for experimental exploration”. He has so far only managed to gather nearly $7,000 for the project.

(1)