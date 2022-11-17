17/11/22/1630246 story
posted by martyb on Thursday November 23, @02:45AM
from the live-streamed-or-live-steamed? dept.
"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to ascend to 1800 feet in a $20,000 steam-powered rocket.
He has flown in rockets before, mostly successfully, but was injured by the acceleration.
Despite that he claims "science is science fiction", he used documented engineering formulas because they are known to work, despite that the science behind them is bogus.
It will be live-streamed on Hughes' YouTube channel, possibly also on Pay-Per-View.
Flat Earther Plans Manned Steam-Powered Rocket Launch
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 23, @02:49AM
Wow, he sounds like a real Challenger!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 23, @03:04AM
More details on Forbes [forbes.com]
The Guardian [theguardian.com]
