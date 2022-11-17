Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel Management Engine Critical Firmware Update

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 23, @12:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the get-your-patches-here dept.
Security

takyon writes:

It's time to update your Management Engine:

Intel has issued a security alert that management firmware on a number of recent PC, server, and Internet-of-Things processor platforms are vulnerable to remote attack. Using the vulnerabilities, the most severe of which was uncovered by Mark Ermolov and Maxim Goryachy of Positive Technologies Research, remote attackers could launch commands on a host of Intel-based computers, including laptops and desktops shipped with Intel Core processors since 2015. They could gain access to privileged system information, and millions of computers could essentially be taken over as a result of the bug. Most of the vulnerabilities require physical access to the targeted device, but one allows remote attacks with administrative access.

The company has posted a detection tool on its support website for Windows and Linux to help identify systems that are vulnerable. In the security alert, members of Intel's security team stated that "in response to issues identified by external researchers, Intel has performed an in-depth comprehensive security review of its Intel® Management Engine (ME), Intel® Trusted Execution Engine (TXE), and Intel® Server Platform Services (SPS) with the objective of enhancing firmware resilience."

Intel® Management Engine Critical Firmware Update (Intel SA-00086)

realDonaldTrump writes:

U.S. government warns about cyber bug in Intel chips

The U.S. government on Tuesday urged businesses to act on an Intel Corp alert about security flaws in widely used computer chips as industry researchers scrambled to understand the impact of the newly disclosed vulnerability.

The Department of Homeland Security gave the guidance a day after Intel said it had identified security vulnerabilities in remote-management software known as 'Management Engine' that shipped with eight types of processors used in business computers sold by Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HP Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and other manufacturers."

Security experts said that it was not clear how difficult it would be to exploit the vulnerabilities to launch attacks, though they found the disclosure troubling because the affected chips were widely used.

"These vulnerabilities affect essentially every business computer and server with an Intel processor released in the last two years," said Jay Little, a security engineer with cyber consulting firm Trail of Bits.

The official warning is here. Good luck to everybody! Good luck.

Also at Reuters and the EFF.

Original Submission #1   Original Submission #2


«  Lightning Can Cause Nuclear Reactions and Generate Antimatter
Intel Management Engine Critical Firmware Update | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 16 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 23, @12:14PM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @12:14PM (#600621) Homepage Journal

    Good Evening Gentlemen. We Won the War: fuck off, bastards! [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 23, @12:25PM (7 children)

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday November 23, @12:25PM (#600622) Homepage Journal

    Well I guess I'll add not owning a computer with a hardware rootkit to my list of shat to be thankful for this year. Right next to having eaten enough fish out of the freezers this year that I can start filling them again.

    --
    Save Ferris!

    • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday November 23, @12:30PM (1 child)

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @12:30PM (#600625) Homepage Journal

      "Well I guess I'll add not owning a computer with a hardware rootkit to my list of shat to be thankful for this year."

      Well, anyway, no hardware rootkit that you know about...

      --
      Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday November 23, @12:37PM (4 children)

      by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @12:37PM (#600629) Homepage Journal

      We don't give a shit about hardware rootkits as much as we give a shit about hardware debonings. Also, NIGGERS.

      • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 23, @01:07PM (3 children)

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday November 23, @01:07PM (#600638) Homepage Journal

        It's turkey day not fried chicken day. Speaking of, that stereotype annoys me. Not because racial stereotypes annoy me (They don't. I'm not a whiny bitch.) but because it's a shitty stereotype. Basically anyone who grew up poor before the price of chicken went way the hell up loves fried chicken unless their mom sucked at making fried chicken.

        --
        Save Ferris!

        • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday November 23, @01:20PM (2 children)

          by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @01:20PM (#600641) Homepage Journal

          Fried chicken is a southern specialty, and my grandmother made it probably once a week. Yum.

          Same for watermelon: how the heck is watermelon supposed to be a racist symbol? Does some group have green, stripy skin? Maybe those little green critters from Mars?

          Whoever is trying to label things like these as racist is just part of the larger attack on southern culture. Screw 'em.

          --
          Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

          • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 23, @01:31PM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @01:31PM (#600643) Journal

            It's the lizard people. Next time you go to a fried chicken place, watch the people around you. People like you and I pick, nibble, and munch all around the bone. Lizard people just inhaled the whole thing. The teeth are fake, so they can't chew. But, anything they can get past those fake teeth goes right down. Kinda like snakes, but with legs.

            --
            This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.

          • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 23, @01:40PM

            by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday November 23, @01:40PM (#600648) Homepage Journal

            I know, right? Fucking carpetbagging, snare-drumming, yankee lawyers. Them som-bitches could fuck up a county fair.

            --
            Save Ferris!

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday November 23, @12:29PM (4 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @12:29PM (#600624) Homepage Journal

    Great, so this tool tells you that your system is vulnerable. Click on the link to the downloads page - expecting to find patch files and instructions - and the page says "There are currently no downloads available for Intel® Management Engine Firmware". So how the hell are you supposed to patch this? Someone please tell me that I am missing an obvious link???

    The detection tool and instructions are also anything but idiot-proof. Certainly Joe Sixpack is not going to pull this off. Intel really, really needs to provide a one-click, idiot-proof program to diagnose and fix the problem. Of course, it is entirely possible that this cannot be done - is there any way for to burn new firmware from a running operating system?

    On the meta-level: What are the chances that the tech community can use this to pressure Intel to deliver chips with the ME disabled-by-default? Or even eliminate it altogether?

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 1) by effbee on Thursday November 23, @12:36PM

      by effbee (902) on Thursday November 23, @12:36PM (#600628)

      The ME updates come in BIOS updates, so you'll have to hope your motherboard maker feels like releasing a patched BIOS.

    • (Score: 2) by Snospar on Thursday November 23, @12:46PM (2 children)

      by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @12:46PM (#600633)

      I'm assuming Intel will release a microcode firmware update for this shortly which Debian will use to update their "intel-microcode" package. Beyond that I'll have to wait for another BIOS update from Gigabyte - given that I'm still trying to sort issues (mainly related to UEFI) from the last one, I can't wait.

      Why is Intel not forced to replace the faulty component they sold me? It's now got known bugs that impact it's performance, stability, accuracy and security. BINGO!

      First time I've gone with Intel in years, and it will be my last, back to AMD for me.

      • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday November 23, @12:57PM

        by zocalo (302) on Thursday November 23, @12:57PM (#600636)
        AMD has their own version of the IME, known as the Platform Security Processor or PSP. Just because it's not the subject of security shitstorm right now like Intel's IME doesn't mean that it doesn't have any bugs that could result in it being exploited in a similar manner at some point, and since AMD is refusing to opensource the code there's no way to judge how risky their platform is either.
        --
        UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

      • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 23, @01:00PM

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday November 23, @01:00PM (#600637) Homepage Journal

        You can bet your ass that AMD (post-AM3+) has pretty much exactly the same issues, it's just that they're not publicly known yet.

        --
        Save Ferris!

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 23, @01:36PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @01:36PM (#600646) Journal

    I've mentioned my experience with Compaq shipping computers with pre-installed crapware and associated vulnerabilities. We're all aware that our telephone retailers (the telcos) install various kinds of malware on those devices. Now Intel thoughtfully installs vulnerabilities so that EVERYONE has backdoors on their machines. He, no one wants to be left out!

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(1)