Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Plant Spies: DARPA’s Plan to Create Organic Surveillance Sensors

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday November 23, @02:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the something-is-watching-you dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Soon, the trees will be listening.

There are plenty of gardeners that talk to their plants in the belief that it helps them grow. While plants aren't likely to be eavesdropping on our conversations anytime soon, they could be gathering different types of intelligence if a new DARPA program bears fruit. The agency is pursuing research into genetically modifying plants to turn them into self-sustaining surveillance sensors.
...
The aim of the program is to genetically modify certain plants so that specific response mechanisms are triggered when they are presented with specific stimuli. It is suggested that existing hardware can be used to remotely monitor these responses so the plants could essentially be used as organic sensors. As such, the program won't seek to develop new hardware for this purpose, but rely on existing technologies that can already measure such things as a plants' temperature, chemical composition and reflectance.

If this tech is successful, we'll need Aeon Flux.

Original Submission


«  Intel Management Engine Critical Firmware Update
Plant Spies: DARPA’s Plan to Create Organic Surveillance Sensors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @03:01PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 23, @03:01PM (#600672)

    where are my flux capacitors, I need to get out of these barbaric times.
    A time where plutonium was easy to obtain from Libyan terrorists would be good.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 23, @03:03PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 23, @03:03PM (#600676)

    Has DoD ran out of men to stare at goats or ran out of goats?

(1)